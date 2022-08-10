ICMAI CMA 2022 Registration For December Session To End Tomorrow, Apply Soon at icmai.in

CMA Registration 2022: ICMAI has extended the last date to register for CMA Intermediate for December 2022 session. Now candidates will be able to register for CMA till 10th August 2022. They will have to visit the official website - icmai.in to register for CMA Intermediate. The registration fee is Rs. 23,100 which can be paid in two instalments.

Candidates willing to appear in the December session of the CMA intermediate exam must register for the exam before the last date. CMA December 2022 exams will be held in offline mode, across the country. The officials are yet to release the exam date of CMA.

CMA 2022 Intermediate Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

ICMAI CMA Dates

Events Dates for December Session Last date to register 10th August 2022 (Extended date) Availability of exam form window To be notified Release of admit card To be notified CMA Intermediate exam To be notified

How To Apply For CMA 2022 Intermediate?

To apply for CMA December session, candidates will have to go to the official student website of CMA - icmai.in/studentswebsite/Student-index.php. Now, click on the - Online Admission tab and on the login window, choose the course for which candidates wish to fill out the application form. Now, enter basic details to generate the login credentials and fill in personal, academic and communication details. Lastly, pay the application fees and submit the form.

Who Are Eligible For CMA 2022 Intermediate?

ICMAI prescribes the eligibility criteria of the CMA Intermediate exam on its official website. As per the released eligibility requirements, only those who have passed their senior secondary school examination / higher secondary examination (10+2) can apply for CMA.

Also, those who have completed the CA Intermediate exam level of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India or qualified for the Intermediate (Entry Level) Part I examination of Certificate in Accounting Technicians (CAT) Course of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India will be eligible.

Apart from that, candidates who have a degree from any recognized university or are pursuing an Engineering course and have completed their year two / semester IV/equivalent or are qualified engineers or equivalent in any subject other than music, dancing, photography, painting and sculpture can apply for CMA.

CMA Intermediate Admit Card 2022

Once the exam form registration window closes, ICMAI will release the CMA Intermediate admit card for the December session on its official website. Before appearing in the exam, all candidates should download and get a print of the CMA Intermediate admit card. Those without carrying the CMA Intermediate admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

