ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Declared Live : Scorecard link to be available at icai.org

HIGHLIGHTS ICAI CA Foundation Results Today Scorecard link at icai.org Use Roll Number and PIN Required to login

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022. Students who have appeared for the June Session Foundation Exams can check the results through the direct link available here.

The ICAI CA Foundation Results will be announced on the official website - icai.org. Candidates are required to enter the ICAI CA Registration Number and Security PIN in the ICAI CA Foundation Result link provided. When checking the ICAI CA Foundation Results students must also make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet.

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 - Direct Link

Keep visiting this page to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022