    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Declared Live : Scorecard link to be available at icai.org

    Published on: Wed 10 Aug 2022 09:54 AM IST

    ICAI CA Roundation Results 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    ICAI CA Foundation Results TodayScorecard link at icai.orgUse Roll Number and PIN Required to login

    ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022. Students who have appeared for the June Session Foundation Exams can check the results through the direct link available here.

    The ICAI CA Foundation Results will be announced on the official website - icai.org. Candidates are required to enter the ICAI CA Registration Number and Security PIN in the ICAI CA Foundation Result link provided. When checking the ICAI CA Foundation Results students must also make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet.  

    ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 - Direct Link

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 10 Aug 10:14 AM

      ICAI CA Results 2022 Pass percentage and number of students

      Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation Reults 2022. As per the statistics provided by officials, a total of 93729 students appeared for the exams from which 23693 passed with an overall pass percentage of 25.28%.

      Gender

      Total Appeared

      Total Passed

      Pass %

      Male

      51111

      13042

      25.52%

      Female

      42618

      10650

      24.99%

      Total

      93729

      23693

      25.28%

       

    • 10 Aug 10:11 AM

      ICAI CA Result Stats

      Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has officially announced the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022. Students can check the results on the official website - icai.nic.in. The overal pass percentage is 25.28%.

    • 10 Aug 10:04 AM

      ICAI CA Foundation Scorecard

      The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 have been announced by the ICAI officials. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the scorecard details here. 

      ICAI CA Scorecard 2022 - Image Cource Twitter 

    • 10 Aug 09:59 AM

      Login Credentials required to check ICAI CA Foundation Results

      ICAI has announced the June 2022 Foundation Examination Results. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official resullt portal - icai.nic.in to check the results. To check the results students are required to enter the below given credentials.

      • 6 Digit Roll Number and PIN
      • Registration Number and Captcha

       

    • 10 Aug 09:54 AM

      ICAI CA Foundation Results Declared

      The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 have been announced. Students can check the Foundation Exam Link through the direct link available here. 

      ICAI CA Foundation

    • 10 Aug 09:48 AM

      Details mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Results

      The ICAI CA Foundation Results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, subjects appeared for, marks secured, total marks and qualifying status of the students. 

    • 10 Aug 09:25 AM

      What after ICAI CA Foundation Exams?

      After clearing the ICAI CA Foundation students interested to pursue the CA Career further can start preparing and appear for the ICAI CA Intermediate examinations which will be conducted soon. 

    • 10 Aug 09:09 AM

      Where will the ICAI CA Foundation Results be announced?

      According to the official notification released, the ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2022 will be available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. Candidates can check the ICAI CA Results in the official result portal - icai.nic.in.

    • 10 Aug 08:38 AM

      Passing Marks for CA Foundation Exams

      To qualify the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 students are required to secure a minimum od 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate in the overall fundation exam.

    • 10 Aug 08:35 AM

      Will the CA Foundation Results be available offline?

      According to latest updates the ICAI CA Exam Results will be released in the online mode only. Officials will declare the results on the official website of ICAI. 

    • 10 Aug 08:34 AM

      Steps to check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022

      The ICAI CA Foundation Results will be announced on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results by entering the Roll Number and Password in the result link provided. 

      • Visit the ICAI official website - icai.org
      • Click on the ICAI CA Result notification
      • Enter the ICAI CA roll number and Password
      • Download the ICAI CA Results 2022 for further reference

    • 10 Aug 08:32 AM

      When will ICAI CA Foundaton Results 2022 be announced

      According to the official notification released, the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today - August 10, 2022. A confirmation on the time of declaration of results is yet to be made by officials. 


