ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 Declared Live : Scorecard link to be available at icai.org

ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 Live Updates: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has declared the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022. Students who have appeared for the June Session Foundation Exams can check the results through the direct link available here.
The ICAI CA Foundation Results will be announced on the official website - icai.org. Candidates are required to enter the ICAI CA Registration Number and Security PIN in the ICAI CA Foundation Result link provided. When checking the ICAI CA Foundation Results students must also make sure that they check through all the details mentioned on the result sheet.
ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022 - Direct Link
Keep visiting this page to check the ICAI CA Foundation Result 2022
10 Aug 10:14 AMICAI CA Results 2022 Pass percentage and number of students
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the ICAI CA Foundation Reults 2022. As per the statistics provided by officials, a total of 93729 students appeared for the exams from which 23693 passed with an overall pass percentage of 25.28%.
|
Gender
|
Total Appeared
|
Total Passed
|
Pass %
|
Male
|
51111
|
13042
|
25.52%
|
Female
|
42618
|
10650
|
24.99%
|
Total
|
93729
|
23693
|
25.28%
10 Aug 10:11 AMICAI CA Result Stats
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has officially announced the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022. Students can check the results on the official website - icai.nic.in. The overal pass percentage is 25.28%.
Foundation result of CA students are declared . pic.twitter.com/vAGbCw8E1B— DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) August 10, 2022
10 Aug 10:04 AMICAI CA Foundation Scorecard
The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 have been announced by the ICAI officials. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the scorecard details here.
10 Aug 09:59 AMLogin Credentials required to check ICAI CA Foundation Results
ICAI has announced the June 2022 Foundation Examination Results. Students who have appeared for the exams can visit the official resullt portal - icai.nic.in to check the results. To check the results students are required to enter the below given credentials.
10 Aug 09:54 AMICAI CA Foundation Results Declared
The ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 have been announced. Students can check the Foundation Exam Link through the direct link available here.
10 Aug 09:48 AMDetails mentioned on the ICAI CA Foundation Results
The ICAI CA Foundation Results will include details such as the name and roll number of the students, name of the examination, subjects appeared for, marks secured, total marks and qualifying status of the students.
10 Aug 09:25 AMWhat after ICAI CA Foundation Exams?
After clearing the ICAI CA Foundation students interested to pursue the CA Career further can start preparing and appear for the ICAI CA Intermediate examinations which will be conducted soon.
10 Aug 09:09 AMWhere will the ICAI CA Foundation Results be announced?
According to the official notification released, the ICAI CA Foundation Exam Results 2022 will be available on the official website of ICAI - icai.org. Candidates can check the ICAI CA Results in the official result portal - icai.nic.in.
Important Announcement - Results of the ICAI Chartered Accountancy Foundation Examination held in June 2022 are likely to be declared on Wednesday, 10th August 2022. Candidates can check the results on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcT57n— Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 8, 2022
Detailshttps://t.co/lRnJqYJo7C pic.twitter.com/45T22llup3
10 Aug 08:38 AMPassing Marks for CA Foundation Exams
To qualify the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 students are required to secure a minimum od 40% marks in each paper and 50% aggregate in the overall fundation exam.
10 Aug 08:35 AMWill the CA Foundation Results be available offline?
According to latest updates the ICAI CA Exam Results will be released in the online mode only. Officials will declare the results on the official website of ICAI.
10 Aug 08:34 AMSteps to check ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022
The ICAI CA Foundation Results will be announced on the official website today. Students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the results by entering the Roll Number and Password in the result link provided.
10 Aug 08:32 AMWhen will ICAI CA Foundaton Results 2022 be announced
According to the official notification released, the ICAI CA Foundation Results 2022 will be announced on the official website today - August 10, 2022. A confirmation on the time of declaration of results is yet to be made by officials.