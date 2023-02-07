JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: NVS Extended Application Deadline Till Feb 15

JNVST Class 6 Admission 2023: As per the latest updates, the Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the application deadline for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) Class 6 again. Now, the parents can fill out the JNVST Class 6 application form 2023 on the behalf of their children till February 15, 2023. For application purposes, they can visit the official website of NVS i.e. navodaya.gov.in. However, the correction window will be live between February 16 and 17, 2023.

Earlier, the application window was scheduled to be closed on February 8, 2023. Aspirants must note that the process of submission of JNVST Class 6 application form involves only a single stage. However, candidates are only allowed to apply for JNVST once. During verification of the registration Data, if it is found that the Candidate had applied in previous years, the Candidature of the Candidate will be rejected.

JNVST Class 6 Application Form 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Fill out JNVST Class 6 Application Form 2023?

The authority has extended the application deadline for NVS Class 6 Admission 2023. Those who have not filled out the form yet must do the same on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNVST Class 6 registration form

Step 3: Fill out NVS Class 6 application form 2023

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button

Step 7: Take 2 printouts for future reference

JNVST Class 6 Exam 2023

As per the latest updates, NVS will conduct the JNVST Class 6 Exam 2023 on April 29, 2023. The exam will be conducted from 11.30 am to 1.30 pm (additional 40 mins will be given to differently-abled students). There will be no negative marking in the exam. The authorities have not declared NVS Class 6 Admit card 2023 date yet.

