Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGET Mop-up Round Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment result for the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have participated in the allotment process can check and download their results through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the seat allotment results will be made available after 9 pm on October 13, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can make the payment of the fees by October 16, 2023. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges is October 17, 2023, till 5.30 pm.

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Karnataka PGET mop up round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Release of mop up round seat allotment result October 13, 2023 (after 9 pm) Payment of fees by allotted candidates October 16, 2023 Last date for reporting at the allotted college against seat allotted in 2nd round October 17, 2023 (5.30 pm)

How to download PGET 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their Karnataka PGET mop up round seat allotment result 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Karnataka PGET mop up round seat allotment result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required

Step 5: The PGET seat allotment order will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download the result for future reference

