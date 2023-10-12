  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023: KEA will announce the seat allotment result for the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: October 13, 2023. Medical aspirants can download their results through the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 12, 2023 14:30 IST
Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023
Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Counselling 2023

Karnataka PGET Mop-up Round Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment result for the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling tomorrow: October 13, 2023, in online mode. Medical aspirants who have participated in the allotment process can check and download their results through the official website  - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the seat allotment results will be made available after 9 pm on October 13, 2023. Shortlisted candidates can make the payment of the fees by October 16, 2023. The last date for reporting to the allotted colleges is October 17, 2023, till 5.30 pm. 

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 - Direct Link (To be available soon)

Karnataka PGET Mop up Round Schedule 2023

Candidates can go through the dates related to the Karnataka PGET mop up round counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of mop up round seat allotment result 

October 13, 2023 (after 9 pm)

Payment of fees by allotted candidates

October 16, 2023

Last date for reporting at the allotted college against seat allotted in 2nd round

October 17, 2023 (5.30 pm)

How to download PGET 2023 seat allotment result for mop up round?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to download their Karnataka PGET mop up round seat allotment result 2023 in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Karnataka PGET mop up round seat allotment result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as required 

Step 5: The PGET seat allotment order will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 7: Download the result for future reference

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023