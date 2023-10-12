AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Starts Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: AACCC will start the registrations for counselling of AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 today: October 12, 2023. Candidates can fill out the counselling registration form at aaccc.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 12, 2023 13:15 IST
AACCC UG Counselling 2023: The Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will start the registrations for counselling of AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 today: October 12, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the AYUSH NEET counselling can fill out the counselling registration form at aaccc.gov.in. 

As per the schedule, candidates can submit the AYUSH NEET UG round 3 Counselling registration form till October 15, 2023, in online mode. The choice filling and locking process will be done between October 13 and 15, 2023. The AYUSH NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on October 18, 2023. 

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available soon)

Documents required at the time of joining/ reporting in allotted ASU&H college

Candidates are required to carry the below-given documents at the time of joining and reporting in the allotted colleges for AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2023.

  • Provisional allotment letter generated online from the AACCC portal
  • Admit card for the NEET UG 2023 exam 
  • NEET UG 2023 Result/ Rank letter 
  • Date of birth certificate
  • Pass certificate and mark sheet of classes 10, 12
  • Eight (8) Passport size photographs
  • Photo-identity proof
  • Medical fitness certificate
  • Transfer certificate
  • GEN-EWS certificate

Check the official schedule here

How to fill out the AYUSH  counselling 2023 registration form for round 3? 

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for AYUSH NEET UG counselling online. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the AYUSH UG Counselling tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, scroll down and click on the new registration link

Step 4: Register using the necessary details

Step 5: Login and fill out the AYUSH NEET UG counselling round 3 application form

Step 6: Also, enter choices, lock it and make the payment of the fees

Step 7: Submit the AYUSH NEET UG counselling form and take a printout as well

FAQ

What is the schedule for Ayush NEET UG Counselling 2023?

As per the schedule, the last date to fill out the registration form is October 15, 2023.
