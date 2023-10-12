Assam DElEd 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Postponed, Revised List Expected Shortly At scertpet.co.in

Assam DElEd Seat Allotment Result 2023: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has postponed the release of the Assam DElEd seat allotment results for round 2. As per the schedule, the allotment results are scheduled to be announced on October 11, 2023, but now the results have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Once released, candidates who have participated in the allotment process can check and download their results through the official website - scertpet.co.in.

As per the official notice, the revised schedule for the admission process will be published shortly. All the concerned candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website from time to time for the latest updates.

After the announcement of the Assam DElEd seat allotment results for the academic year 2023, shortlisted candidates need to visit their allotted colleges for physical admission with document verification between October 13 and 16, 2023. The online submission of the admission report and vacancy list by the respective colleges to the Directorate of SCERT, Assam will be done by October 17, 2023, (upto 5 pm).

Check the official notice below

How to check the Assam DElEd 2023 round 2 seat allotment result?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - scertpet.co.in

Step 2: Now, click on the Assam DElEd round 2 seat allotment result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details and then click on the submit button

Step 4: The Assam DElEd 2023 seat allotment result for round 2 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the seat allocation results and download it for future use

Also Read: GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Apply With Late Fees Till October 20

