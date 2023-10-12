GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Apply With Late Fees Till October 20

GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will end the extended window to apply without a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today, October 12. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out their forms online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. However, those who still could not apply today can still fill up the GATE 2024 application form until October 20.

However, a late fee fine of Rs 500 has to be paid. This year, the GATE exam 2024 will be held for 30 papers spanning Engineering, Science, Architecture, And Humanities on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. On September 21, IISc announced that the GATE 2024 received nearly 25% more applications compared to last year.

GATE 2024 Dates

Candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate (PG) and direct doctoral programmes in IITs and IISc will have to appear in the exam. They can check the table to know the important dates related to GATE 2024:

Events Dates Last date to apply without any late fees October 12, 2023 (Today) Last date to registration with a late fee October 20, 2023 Availability GATE application correction window November 7 to 11, 2023 GATE admit card January 3, 2024 GATE February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

How to apply for GATE 2024?

After this deadline, candidates can also apply for the exam till October 20 with a late fee. They can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the application form of GATE 2024:

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

Documents Required While Filling GATE 2024 Application Form

While filling up the application form for GATE, candidates must have the below-mentioned documents:

Passport-size photograph to upload

A scanned copy of a valid photo identity such Aadhar card, passport, PAN card, voter Id and driver’s licence

Category certificate, if any

