GATE 2024 Registration Ends Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Apply With Late Fees Till October 20

GATE 2024: Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on gate2024.iisc.ac.in till today. GATE will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10 and 11 for admission to various PG programmes of IISc Bangalore and 23 IITs. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 12, 2023 09:40 IST
GATE 2024 Registration Updates
GATE 2024: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc Bangalore) will end the extended window to apply without a late fee for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) today, October 12. Candidates who are yet to apply can fill out their forms online at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. However, those who still could not apply today can still fill up the GATE 2024 application form until October 20. 

However, a late fee fine of Rs 500 has to be paid. This year, the GATE exam 2024 will be held for 30 papers spanning Engineering, Science, Architecture, And Humanities on February 3, 4, 10, and 11. On September 21, IISc announced that the GATE 2024 received nearly 25% more applications compared to last year. 

GATE Registration 2024 Without Late Fees - Direct Link (Available Now) 

GATE 2024 Dates 

Candidates who wish to pursue postgraduate (PG) and direct doctoral programmes in IITs and IISc will have to appear in the exam. They can check the table to know the important dates related to GATE 2024: 

Events

Dates

Last date to apply without any late fees 

October 12, 2023 (Today)

Last date to registration with a late fee 

October 20, 2023

Availability GATE application correction window 

November 7 to 11, 2023

GATE admit card 

January 3, 2024

GATE

February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

How to apply for GATE 2024? 

After this deadline, candidates can also apply for the exam till October 20 with a late fee. They can visit the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in to apply for the entrance exam. They can go through the steps to know how to fill up the application form of GATE 2024: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the - Apply online link, available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, register by using mobile number, name and email id

Step 4: Log in using the credentials and complete the application for GATE by filling in personal details and uploading the documents

Step 5: To submit the form pay the application fee by using debit card, credit card

Documents Required While Filling GATE 2024 Application Form 

While filling up the application form for GATE, candidates must have the below-mentioned documents: 

  • Passport-size photograph to upload
  • A scanned copy of a valid photo identity such Aadhar card, passport, PAN card, voter Id and driver’s licence
  • Category certificate, if any 

