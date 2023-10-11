  1. Home
  UGC Mandates Disclosure of Fees, Hostel, Scholarships, and Accreditation by Colleges To Ensure Transparency

UGC Mandates Disclosure of Fees, Hostel, Scholarships, and Accreditation by Colleges To Ensure Transparency

The UGC has compiled a list of information that has to be posted on university websites, for transparency. These encompass college fees, hostel facilities, scholarship specifics, and accreditation status, all of which must be made accessible to the public. Know details here

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 11, 2023 17:20 IST
UGC's Transparency Directive: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has compiled a set of information that universities have to upload on their respective websites. The universities, are required to update information and documents such as annual reports, accreditation and ranking, institutional development plans, and administrative profiles with photographs and overviews public on their websites to ensure transparency. 

The decision to direct universities and higher educational institutions to upload basic information is being taken to avoid the inconveniences and uncertainties caused to the stakeholders. According to the UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, several university websites lacked the basic minimum information or the website was not functional causing “inconvenience to the stakeholders”. 

Information on Scholarships, Research and Development Cells To Be Updated 

The UGC has also requested details regarding research and development cells, patents, publications, foreign collaborations, and industry partnerships to be updated on the website. For students’ benefit, the website will have to show updated information on fellowships scholarships, academic bank of credits, DigiLocker NAD Portal along with the National Scholarship Portal. The UGC plans to make the checklist public for comments and suggestions soon. 

Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for Universities 

As per the UGC, the following information represents the minimum mandatory disclosure for universities to be posted on their respective websites. Check list below: 

  • About HEI/University 
  • Overview of University
  • Act and Statutes or MoA 
  • Institutional Development Plan 
  • Annual Reports 
  • Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off-campus/Offshore campus (Wherever applicable) 
  • Accreditation/Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)
  • Academics
  • Academic Programmes 
  • Academic Calendar 
  • Schools/Departments/ Centres 
  • Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs   

University Admissions and Fee Details 

The institutions are required to upload details of academic programs, academic calendar, schools/departments/centres, faculty details with photographs, admissions and fees along with other important details: 

  • Prospectus 
  • Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable) 
  • Fee structure for various programs 
  • Fee refund policy

Research Details 

  • Research and Development Cell 
  • Publications 
  • Patents 
  • Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable) 
  • Industry Collaborations
  • Central facilities 
  • MoU 

Student Support Services

  • Hostel 
  • Fellowships/ Scholarships 
  • Academic Bank of Credits 
  • Digi Locker NAD Portal
  • National Scholarship Portal

Campus Harmony and Well-Being

  • e-Samadhaan 
  • Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) 
  • Details of OMBUDSPERSON 
  • Internal Quality Assurance Cell 
  • Internal Complaint Committee 
  • Anti-ragging cell with Helpline number 
  • Equal Opportunity Cell 
  • Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)

