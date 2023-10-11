UGC Mandates Disclosure of Fees, Hostel, Scholarships, and Accreditation by Colleges To Ensure Transparency

UGC's Transparency Directive: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has compiled a set of information that universities have to upload on their respective websites. The universities, are required to update information and documents such as annual reports, accreditation and ranking, institutional development plans, and administrative profiles with photographs and overviews public on their websites to ensure transparency.
The decision to direct universities and higher educational institutions to upload basic information is being taken to avoid the inconveniences and uncertainties caused to the stakeholders. According to the UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, several university websites lacked the basic minimum information or the website was not functional causing “inconvenience to the stakeholders”.
Information on Scholarships, Research and Development Cells To Be Updated
The UGC has also requested details regarding research and development cells, patents, publications, foreign collaborations, and industry partnerships to be updated on the website. For students’ benefit, the website will have to show updated information on fellowships scholarships, academic bank of credits, DigiLocker NAD Portal along with the National Scholarship Portal. The UGC plans to make the checklist public for comments and suggestions soon.
Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for Universities
As per the UGC, the following information represents the minimum mandatory disclosure for universities to be posted on their respective websites. Check list below:
- About HEI/University
- Overview of University
- Act and Statutes or MoA
- Institutional Development Plan
- Annual Reports
- Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off-campus/Offshore campus (Wherever applicable)
- Accreditation/Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)
- Academics
- Academic Programmes
- Academic Calendar
- Schools/Departments/ Centres
- Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs
University Admissions and Fee Details
The institutions are required to upload details of academic programs, academic calendar, schools/departments/centres, faculty details with photographs, admissions and fees along with other important details:
- Prospectus
- Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable)
- Fee structure for various programs
- Fee refund policy
Research Details
- Research and Development Cell
- Publications
- Patents
- Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable)
- Industry Collaborations
- Central facilities
- MoU
Student Support Services
- Hostel
- Fellowships/ Scholarships
- Academic Bank of Credits
- Digi Locker NAD Portal
- National Scholarship Portal
Campus Harmony and Well-Being
- e-Samadhaan
- Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC)
- Details of OMBUDSPERSON
- Internal Quality Assurance Cell
- Internal Complaint Committee
- Anti-ragging cell with Helpline number
- Equal Opportunity Cell
- Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)
Also Read: UGC Releases Draft Research Internship Guidelines For Undergraduate Students, Invites Feedback