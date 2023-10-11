UGC Mandates Disclosure of Fees, Hostel, Scholarships, and Accreditation by Colleges To Ensure Transparency

UGC's Transparency Directive: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has compiled a set of information that universities have to upload on their respective websites. The universities, are required to update information and documents such as annual reports, accreditation and ranking, institutional development plans, and administrative profiles with photographs and overviews public on their websites to ensure transparency.

The decision to direct universities and higher educational institutions to upload basic information is being taken to avoid the inconveniences and uncertainties caused to the stakeholders. According to the UGC chairman, Jagadesh Kumar, several university websites lacked the basic minimum information or the website was not functional causing “inconvenience to the stakeholders”.

Information on Scholarships, Research and Development Cells To Be Updated

The UGC has also requested details regarding research and development cells, patents, publications, foreign collaborations, and industry partnerships to be updated on the website. For students’ benefit, the website will have to show updated information on fellowships scholarships, academic bank of credits, DigiLocker NAD Portal along with the National Scholarship Portal. The UGC plans to make the checklist public for comments and suggestions soon.

Minimum Mandatory Disclosure for Universities

As per the UGC, the following information represents the minimum mandatory disclosure for universities to be posted on their respective websites. Check list below:

About HEI/University

Overview of University

Act and Statutes or MoA

Institutional Development Plan

Annual Reports

Constituent Units/ Affiliated Colleges, Off-campus/Offshore campus (Wherever applicable)

Accreditation/Ranking (NAAC, NIRF)

Academics

Academic Programmes

Academic Calendar

Schools/Departments/ Centres

Department/School/Centre wise faculty details with photographs

University Admissions and Fee Details

The institutions are required to upload details of academic programs, academic calendar, schools/departments/centres, faculty details with photographs, admissions and fees along with other important details:

Prospectus

Admission guidelines for international students (wherever applicable)

Fee structure for various programs

Fee refund policy

Research Details

Research and Development Cell

Publications

Patents

Foreign Collaboration (wherever applicable)

Industry Collaborations

Central facilities

MoU

Student Support Services

Hostel

Fellowships/ Scholarships

Academic Bank of Credits

Digi Locker NAD Portal

National Scholarship Portal

Campus Harmony and Well-Being

e-Samadhaan

Student Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC)

Details of OMBUDSPERSON

Internal Quality Assurance Cell

Internal Complaint Committee

Anti-ragging cell with Helpline number

Equal Opportunity Cell

Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Group Cell (SEDG)

Also Read: UGC Releases Draft Research Internship Guidelines For Undergraduate Students, Invites Feedback