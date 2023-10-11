UGC Releases Draft Research Internship Guidelines For Undergraduate Students, Invites Feedback

Research Internship Guidelines: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has drafted guidelines for research internships as outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. The draft guideline is now available on the official website: ugc.gov.in. Under UGC guidelines, internships have become mandatory to enhance students' employability.

The guidelines have proposed two types of research internships: students may either enhance their employability or develop their research aptitude. They will have to do an internship for a minimum of 20 credits from the 160 credits of a 4-year undergraduate degree programme.

Internships of 8-10 weeks of 10 credits after the second and fourth semesters will be mandatory for students who wish to exit with a certificate or diploma. The UGC has also invited feedback, comments and suggestions from all stakeholders till November 12, 2023, regarding these draft internship guidelines.

UGC has tweeted, “UGC invites comments/suggestions/feedback on the draft UGC Guidelines for Internship/Research internship for Undergraduate Students.” Check tweet below:

What is the aim of involving undergraduate students in internship programs according to UGC guidelines?

These guidelines are expected to have an impact on undergraduate education, bridging the gap between academic knowledge and practical experience. The objectives of engaging undergraduate students in internship programs are provided below:

Integration of workshop with workplace: Align classroom learning with real-world outcomes, integrating academic knowledge with practical workplace skills.

Understanding the world of work: Help students gain insight into the challenges, expectations, and culture of the professional world.

Phygital and hybrid learning: Provide a blended learning experience by combining physical and digital modes, guided by mentors or experts.

Developing research aptitude: Foster research skills, analytical thinking, and ethical research behaviour to solve real-world problems.

Exposure to emerging technologies: Introduce students to emerging technologies and their applications in various fields.

Enhance entrepreneurial capabilities: Encourage entrepreneurship and job creation by understanding the dynamics of organizations and start-ups.

Decision-making and teamwork skills: Develop problem-solving, decision-making, and teamwork skills for professional growth.

Cultivate social imagery and citizenship responsibility: Instill a sense of social responsibility and citizenship among students.

Stimulate collaborative influence: To promote collaboration between Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) and industries. This initiative aims to encourage institutions, universities, organizations, academics, and students to engage in mutual learning and knowledge-sharing.

Enhancing professional competency: Internships should encompass more than just employability or research skills. They should also instil professional principles, ethics, values, and integrity to excel in the job market by developing the necessary competencies.

Internship Structure

An internship offers educational experiences aligned with a student's field of interest or study, allowing them to acquire new skills. Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) have a vital role in organizing internships for their students, necessitating the establishment of a structured and robust internship program within their Research and Development (R&D) Cell.

The R&D cell may appoint a coordinator at the HEI level to facilitate seamless coordination and operation of internships across various disciplines. Furthermore, there are specific categories that HEIs may offer as choices when a student selects a sector during registration for an internship or research internship. The options allow students to tailor their internship experiences to align with their interests and career aspirations. Check list below:

Trade and agriculture

Economy and banking financial services and insurance

Logistics, automotive and capital Goods

Fast-moving consumer goods and retail

Information technology/information technology-enabled services & electronics

Handcraft, art, design and music

Healthcare and life science

Sports, wellness, and physical education

Tourism and hospitality

Digitisation and emerging technologies (Artificial intelligence/machine learning)

Humanitarian, public policy, and legal service

Communication

Education

Sustainable development

Environment

Commerce, medium, and small-scale industries

Where to send feedback regarding the draft UGC Internship?

The UGC has invited feedback and suggestions from all stakeholders until November 12, 2023, regarding these draft internship guidelines. Comments and feedback can be sent to feedback.ugcguidelines@gmail.com. This inclusive approach aims to ensure that the final guidelines are comprehensive, relevant, and beneficial to all involved parties within the educational community.

