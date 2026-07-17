KCET 2026: UGCET Counselling Round 1 Choice Entry, Fee Payment, and Confirmation Slip Download Link OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the link for KCET UGCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling choice entry and fee payment on July 16, 2026. The seat allotment results for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, or Allied Health sciences were released on July 15, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can complete their further online counselling formalities on the official portal at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.

How to Complete KCET UGCET 2026 Counselling 2026 Formalities?

Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to Complete KCET UGCET 2026 Counselling 2026 Formalities online: