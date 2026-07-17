KCET 2026: UGCET Counselling Round 1 Choice Entry, Fee Payment, and Confirmation Slip Download Link OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the link for KCET UGCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling choice entry and fee payment on July 16, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in and keaonline.karnataka.gov.in. The KCET UGCET Seat Allotment result was released on July 15, 2026.
KCET 2026: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has launched the link for KCET UGCET 2026 Round 1 Counselling choice entry and fee payment on July 16, 2026. The seat allotment results for admission to Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, or Allied Health sciences were released on July 15, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can complete their further online counselling formalities on the official portal at keaonline.karnataka.gov.in.
How to Complete KCET UGCET 2026 Counselling 2026 Formalities?
Candidate will need to follow the mentioned steps to Complete KCET UGCET 2026 Counselling 2026 Formalities online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Click on ‘UGCET - 2026 Choice Entry, Fees Payment and Confirmation Slip Download Link (16/07/2026’
- Complete the login process from either the QR code method or using CET Number
- Provide your credentials to log in
- Complete your choice entry by choosing the college and the relevant courses
- Pay the online application fee and submit the form after careful review
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
DIRECT LINK - UGCET - 2026 Choice Entry, Fees Payment and Confirmation Slip Download Link (16/07/2026)
KCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Released on July 15
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the final seat allotment result for KCET 2026 today, July 15, 2026. The seat allotment result has been released on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The final seat allotment is made on the basis of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 rank of the candidate, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability. The seat allotment results for subsequent rounds will be released later.
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Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.