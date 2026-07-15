KCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for KCET 2026 today, July 15, 2026. The seat allotment result has been released on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The final seat allotment is made on the basis of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 rank of the candidate, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability. The seat allotment results for subsequent rounds will be released later.

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How to download KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online: