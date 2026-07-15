KCET Counselling 2026: Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Result OUT at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for KCET 2026 today, July 15, 2026 on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The seat allotment results for subsequent rounds will be released later.
KCET Counselling 2026: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the final seat allotment result for KCET 2026 today, July 15, 2026. The seat allotment result has been released on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
The final seat allotment is made on the basis of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 rank of the candidate, choices filled during counselling, and seat availability. The seat allotment results for subsequent rounds will be released later.
RELATED | KCET 2026 Counselling LIVE Updates
How to download KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check and download the KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result online:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
- Click on the link for KCET 2026 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result.
- Enter your Karnataka CET number to submit the form.
- KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will appear.
- Check your status and download the letter for future reference.
DIRECT LINK - KCET 2026 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
KCET Round 1 Counselling 2026: Important Dates and Schedule
Candidates can check the important dates and schedule for the first round of KCET 2026 counselling in the table as given here:
|Event
|Date
|Provisional Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|July 14, 2026
|Last Date To Raise Objections
|July 15, 2026
|Final Round 1 Seat Allotment Result
|July 15, 2026
|Choice Selection Process For Allotted Seats
|August 2026
|Last Date To Report To Allotted Colleges
|August 2026
Candidates who have been allotted seats for round 1 of counselling will need to proceed with the further counselling processes online. The authority will release the schedules for the same later.
Executive - Editorial
Laavanya Negi is Journalist and education news reporter. With foundational experience at top-tier media houses like HT Media and India Today, she brings a sharp, multi-platform lens to her reporting. At Jagran Josh, Laavanya covers the full spectrum of international, national, and regional education news - ranging from CBSE and State Board results to major entrance exams like CUET, JEE, and NEET, and college admissions and counselling. Combining her expertise in news reporting and creative writing, she translates complex updates into timely, actionable, and engaging content for students and educators alike. An avid learner, she possesses multiple certificates in Journalism and German Language. Her dream is to inspire the youth to follow their dreams and enable them by providing timely information.