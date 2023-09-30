  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala Government Medical College Fee Increases; Check Revised Fee Structure Here

News

Kerala Government Medical College Fee Increases; Check Revised Fee Structure Here

Kerala Government Medical College fee has been increased. Check out the existing as well as hiked medical college fees for various courses here. 

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 30, 2023 11:54 IST
Kerala Government Medical College Fee
Kerala Government Medical College Fee

Kerala Government Medical Fees: The State Government has hiked the annual fees for PG Medical, and MBBS courses in govt medical colleges. The move to increase the annual fee for students being admitted for the academic year 2023-24 has been taken after inspecting the current fee structure of colleges. 

Last time, the Kerala government revised the medical college fees in academic year 202-21. According to a recent notice, the state health department stated that the full sum set aside as a caution deposit is refundable. The previous week, the MBBS and BDS courses remaining vacancies were announced by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala. 

Meanwhile, the Kerala NEET PG round 3 counseling, is still going on. After the cut-off was lowered to zero, the CEE provided the rectification facility for applicants who registered for Kerala NEET PG counseling. Candidates who are allotted seats through the state's NEET UG and PG counseling procedure must pay the fees when they enroll in college.

Kerala government medical college fees

Check out the existing as well as revised fees here:

Course

Existing fees

Revised fees

BSc MLT

Rs 19,870

Rs 20,860

BSc PerfusionTechnology

Rs 20,970

Rs 22,010

BDS

Rs 25,380

Rs 26,640

BPharm Lateral Entry

Rs 20,410

Rs 21,430

MBBS

Rs 27,580

Rs 28,950

BSc Nursing

Rs 22,070

Rs 23,170

BCVT

Rs 20,970

Rs 22,010

BPharm

Rs 22,070

Rs 23,170

Post Basic diploma in Speciality Nursing

Rs 16,560

Rs 17,380

Post Basic Nursing Degree

Rs 25,590

Rs 26,870

MSc Nursing

Rs 38,050

Rs 39,940

MSc MLT

Rs 45,210

Rs 47,470

M-Pharm

Rs 34,750

Rs 36,490

PGDCCA

Rs 9,110

Rs 9,570

Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work (PGDPSW)

Rs 9,950

Rs 10,450

Postgraduate Diploma In Clinical Psychology (PGDCP)

Rs 9,950

Rs 10,450

Post Graduate Diploma in Child Development - PGDCCD

Rs 9,950

Rs 10,450

PG Medical super specialty

Rs 1,56,570

Rs 1,64,410

PG Medical Degree

Rs 77,180

Rs 81,050

PG Dental

Rs 71,680

Rs 75,260

D-Pharm

Rs 6,080

Rs 6,380

BSc Optometry

Rs 20,970

Rs 22,010

BSc Dialysis Technology

Rs 20,970

Rs 22,010

Also Read:Bihar Paramedical Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Starts at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023