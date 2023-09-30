Kerala Government Medical College Fee Increases; Check Revised Fee Structure Here

Kerala Government Medical Fees: The State Government has hiked the annual fees for PG Medical, and MBBS courses in govt medical colleges. The move to increase the annual fee for students being admitted for the academic year 2023-24 has been taken after inspecting the current fee structure of colleges.
Last time, the Kerala government revised the medical college fees in academic year 202-21. According to a recent notice, the state health department stated that the full sum set aside as a caution deposit is refundable. The previous week, the MBBS and BDS courses remaining vacancies were announced by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala.
Meanwhile, the Kerala NEET PG round 3 counseling, is still going on. After the cut-off was lowered to zero, the CEE provided the rectification facility for applicants who registered for Kerala NEET PG counseling. Candidates who are allotted seats through the state's NEET UG and PG counseling procedure must pay the fees when they enroll in college.
Kerala government medical college fees
Check out the existing as well as revised fees here:
|
Course
|
Existing fees
|
Revised fees
|
BSc MLT
|
Rs 19,870
|
Rs 20,860
|
BSc PerfusionTechnology
|
Rs 20,970
|
Rs 22,010
|
BDS
|
Rs 25,380
|
Rs 26,640
|
BPharm Lateral Entry
|
Rs 20,410
|
Rs 21,430
|
MBBS
|
Rs 27,580
|
Rs 28,950
|
BSc Nursing
|
Rs 22,070
|
Rs 23,170
|
BCVT
|
Rs 20,970
|
Rs 22,010
|
BPharm
|
Rs 22,070
|
Rs 23,170
|
Post Basic diploma in Speciality Nursing
|
Rs 16,560
|
Rs 17,380
|
Post Basic Nursing Degree
|
Rs 25,590
|
Rs 26,870
|
MSc Nursing
|
Rs 38,050
|
Rs 39,940
|
MSc MLT
|
Rs 45,210
|
Rs 47,470
|
M-Pharm
|
Rs 34,750
|
Rs 36,490
|
PGDCCA
|
Rs 9,110
|
Rs 9,570
|
Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work (PGDPSW)
|
Rs 9,950
|
Rs 10,450
|
Postgraduate Diploma In Clinical Psychology (PGDCP)
|
Rs 9,950
|
Rs 10,450
|
Post Graduate Diploma in Child Development - PGDCCD
|
Rs 9,950
|
Rs 10,450
|
PG Medical super specialty
|
Rs 1,56,570
|
Rs 1,64,410
|
PG Medical Degree
|
Rs 77,180
|
Rs 81,050
|
PG Dental
|
Rs 71,680
|
Rs 75,260
|
D-Pharm
|
Rs 6,080
|
Rs 6,380
|
BSc Optometry
|
Rs 20,970
|
Rs 22,010
|
BSc Dialysis Technology
|
Rs 20,970
|
Rs 22,010
