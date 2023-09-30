Kerala Government Medical College Fee Increases; Check Revised Fee Structure Here

Kerala Government Medical Fees: The State Government has hiked the annual fees for PG Medical, and MBBS courses in govt medical colleges. The move to increase the annual fee for students being admitted for the academic year 2023-24 has been taken after inspecting the current fee structure of colleges.

Last time, the Kerala government revised the medical college fees in academic year 202-21. According to a recent notice, the state health department stated that the full sum set aside as a caution deposit is refundable. The previous week, the MBBS and BDS courses remaining vacancies were announced by the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) of Kerala.

Meanwhile, the Kerala NEET PG round 3 counseling, is still going on. After the cut-off was lowered to zero, the CEE provided the rectification facility for applicants who registered for Kerala NEET PG counseling. Candidates who are allotted seats through the state's NEET UG and PG counseling procedure must pay the fees when they enroll in college.

Kerala government medical college fees

Check out the existing as well as revised fees here:

Course Existing fees Revised fees BSc MLT Rs 19,870 Rs 20,860 BSc PerfusionTechnology Rs 20,970 Rs 22,010 BDS Rs 25,380 Rs 26,640 BPharm Lateral Entry Rs 20,410 Rs 21,430 MBBS Rs 27,580 Rs 28,950 BSc Nursing Rs 22,070 Rs 23,170 BCVT Rs 20,970 Rs 22,010 BPharm Rs 22,070 Rs 23,170 Post Basic diploma in Speciality Nursing Rs 16,560 Rs 17,380 Post Basic Nursing Degree Rs 25,590 Rs 26,870 MSc Nursing Rs 38,050 Rs 39,940 MSc MLT Rs 45,210 Rs 47,470 M-Pharm Rs 34,750 Rs 36,490 PGDCCA Rs 9,110 Rs 9,570 Postgraduate Diploma in Social Work (PGDPSW) Rs 9,950 Rs 10,450 Postgraduate Diploma In Clinical Psychology (PGDCP) Rs 9,950 Rs 10,450 Post Graduate Diploma in Child Development - PGDCCD Rs 9,950 Rs 10,450 PG Medical super specialty Rs 1,56,570 Rs 1,64,410 PG Medical Degree Rs 77,180 Rs 81,050 PG Dental Rs 71,680 Rs 75,260 D-Pharm Rs 6,080 Rs 6,380 BSc Optometry Rs 20,970 Rs 22,010 BSc Dialysis Technology Rs 20,970 Rs 22,010

