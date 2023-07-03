Kerala KMAT 2023 Session 2 Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open Until July 7

KMAT 2023 Session 2 Answer Key: The Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the Kerala KMAT 2023 Session 2 answer key. Those who appeared for the KMAT session 2 exams conducted on July 2, 2023, can visit the official website of CEE Kerala to check the answer key.

The KMAT session 2 answer key has been released as a pdf document consisting of the questions asked for the exams along with their answers. According to the official notification, students can raise objections on the KMAT 2023 session 2 answer key until July 7, 2023.

The Kerala KMAT 2023 session 2 answer key is available on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in. A direct link for students to check the KMAT answer key is also available here.

KMAT Session 2 Answer Key - Click Here

How to Check KMAT 2023 Answer Key

The KMAT answer key for session 2 exams are available on the official website of CEE Kerala. To check the answer key candidates can visit the official website and download the pdf. Follow the steps provided below to download the Kerala KMAT 2023 answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala

Step 2: Click on the KMAT session 2 link

Step 3: Click on the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the /KMAT Session 2 answer key for further reference

KMAT 2023 Answer Key Challenge

KMAT 2023 answer key challenge window for session 2 is open until July 7, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the KMAT 2023 exams conducted on July 2, 2023, can raise objections and challenge the answer key to the Commissioner for Entrance Examination along with the required supporting documents and a fee of Rs. 100/- per question as a DD drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination, payable at Thiruvananthapuram.

