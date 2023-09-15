Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for CAP 3 today at mahacet.org, get link here

Maharashtra NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release the seat allotment result for MBBS and BDS courses today: September 15, 2023. Candidates who have registered for counselling can visit the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, to check the Maharashtra NEET UG seat allotment list 2023 for round 3.

All the candidates who have been allotted seats are required to report at their respective institutes from September 16 to 20, 5:30 PM. For admission to 85% of state quota seats and 100% of private seats in state medical colleges, Maharashtra NEET counselling is being conducted.

Maharashtra MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023 Dates for CAP Round 3

Candidates can check below the dates for Maharashtra MBBS/BDS CAP round 3 counselling:

Events Dates Maharashtra NEET UG counselling round 3 selection list September 15, 2023 Reporting at allotted institutes September 16 to 20, 5.30 PM

How to check the Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023?

Candidates can check the allotment list of Maharashtra NEET MBBS/BDS online from the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to check the MHT round 3 counselling allotment list online:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org or cetcell.net.in/NEET-UG-2023/login

Step 2: Go to the CAP portal

Step 3: Scroll down, select NEET UG

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Click on Maharastra state seat allotment for round 3

Step 6: Enter the login credentials

Step 7: Check the list, save and download it for future references

Documents required for Maharashtra NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates who have been allotted seats must carry the below mentioned documents to the institute when going for reporting and document verification:

NEET admit card

Copy of the NEET application form or the confirmation page

NEET result/ scorecard

Domicile certificate

Class 10 mark sheet

Passing certificate of Class 12

Aadhaar card

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Ex-servicemen certificate /actual service certificate (if applicable)

Domicile of Maharashtra certificate of defence person (if applicable)

Eligibility certificate for EWS category issued by competent authority (if applicable)

Disputed area certificate, mother tongue certificate, Class 10 or Class 12 from MKB area (if applicable)

Courses Offered through Maharashtra NEET 2023 Counselling

Candidates can check below the medical and paramedical courses that are offered through the Maharashtra NEET Counselling:

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT)

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOTh)

Bachelor of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology (BASLP)

Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics (BP & O)

BSc Nursing

