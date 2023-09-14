NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Warns Against Fake Allotment Letter, Check Notice PDF Here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) issued a notice to warn against fake allotment letters for NEET counselling. The notice released regarding this reads “MCC is in receipt of an ALLOTMENT Letter issued to the candidate. In this regard, it is informed that the allotment letter is fake and the signatures of the concerned officer along with phone numbers and email IDs are fake.”

It has also been stated in the notice pdf that the MCC of DGHS allots seats to the candidates based on merit and preferences entered by them through software which can be downloaded from only by those candidates who have been allotted NEET UG seats.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Fake Allotment Letter Notice

Regarding the fake NEET seat allotment letter, MCC has released certain guidelines. Candidates can check below the important points to identify fake allotment letters:

MCC does not allot seats based on nominations. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by the MCC of DGHS. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download provisional allotment letters from the MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, they are advised to beware of any letters issued by anyone on behalf of MCC regarding the allotment of seats.

Candidates should be cautious of fake agents and are advised to perform all activities related to registration on the website themselves instead of hiring agents for the same.

The Password created for registration should not be shared with anyone.

MCC does not host any website other than mcc.nic.in. candidates should beware of fake websites.

Any case of fraudulent website/ agent may be immediately reported to MCC and an FIR may be lodged by the candidate for such matters.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Updates

Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) announced the round three final result for NEET 2023 counselling at mcc.nic.in. All the candidates who have been allotted seats can report to their respective colleges till September 18, 2023. Further, the registration for stray vacancy round will start on September 21, 2023. MCC NEET counselling 2023 is held for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100% in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing programs on the grounds of NEET.

