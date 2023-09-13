  1. Home
Karnataka NEET UG 2023 mop up round schedule releases, check UGNEET dates here

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: KEA has released the dates for the mop up round of Karnataka NEET UG counselling. As per the schedule, the candidates have to pay the specified fees till September 19, 2023. Check mop up round dates here

Updated: Sep 13, 2023 16:28 IST
Karnataka NEET Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the mop-up round of Karnataka National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling 2023. As per the dates announced, candidates can enter new options by eligible candidates from September 14 to 20, 2023. 

Karnataka NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result will be declared on September 20, 2023, at 9 PM. After the allotment result, candidates have to report to the allotted colleges before the last date, those failing to do so will be given any seats or even their fees will not be refunded. 

KEA NEET UG Mop Up Round Counselling Dates 2023 

Candidates can check below the table to know the mop-up round schedule of Karnataka NEET UG: 

Events

Mop Up Round Dates

Caution deposit online 

September 14 to 19, 2023 

Entry of new options by eligible candidates 

September 14 to 20, 2023 (till 10 AM)

Karnataka NEET UG mop up round seat allotment result 

September 20, 2023 after 9 PM

Submission of original documents along with two photocopies 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Downloading of admission order 

September 21 to 22, 2023

Last date of reporting at the allotted medical/dental college 

September 23, 2023, before 5.30 PM

KEA UGNEET Mop-Up Round Schedule PDF - Check Here

Karnataka NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2023

KEA releases a list of the candidates who have been allotted a seat in the counselling of Karnataka NEET 2023. The Karnataka seat allotment list is prepared based on the merit of a candidate and the choices filled by them. Those who have been allocated a seat in the Karnataka NEET counselling and need to confirm their choice on the official website of KEA. They have to pay the fee and report to the allocated institute with the admission order.

Documents required for Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2023

All the candidates who have been allotted seats have to carry the below-mentioned documents for verification: 

  • NEET UG admit card
  • NEET UG scorecard
  • Class 10 marksheet
  • Class 12 marksheet
  • Migration certificate 
  • Transfer certificate 
  • Caste certificate 
  • Domicile certificate  

