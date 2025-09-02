NEET UG 2025: Check State Counselling Schedule, Assam Cancelled the Round 2, MP Reopen Registration Window

NEET UG 2025: The schedule for NEET UG 2025 state counselling has undergone changes, leading to updates in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. A new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counseling was recently issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). It covers both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and the 85% state quota seats for MBBS and BDS departments.

Following these changes, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has declared that the second round of NEET UG 2025 admissions counseling for open MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental schools in the state will be postponed. According to the official notification, the revised dates for Assam round 2 counseling will soon be posted on dme.assam.gov.in, the official website. The statement further stated: "The second round of online counseling is hereby postponed until further orders in accordance with the new schedule announced by the Medical Counselling Committee, Government of India." The Madhya Pradesh resignation window has been reopened for round 1, giving applicants additional freedom throughout the counseling process.