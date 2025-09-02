NEET UG 2025: Check State Counselling Schedule, Assam Cancelled the Round 2, MP Reopen Registration Window

NEET UG 2025: The schedule for NEET UG 2025 state counselling has undergone changes, leading to updates in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. A new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 counseling was recently issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). It covers both the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and the 85% state quota seats for MBBS and BDS departments.
Following these changes, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has declared that the second round of NEET UG 2025 admissions counseling for open MBBS and BDS seats in medical and dental schools in the state will be postponed. According to the official notification, the revised dates for Assam round 2 counseling will soon be posted on dme.assam.gov.in, the official website. The statement further stated: "The second round of online counseling is hereby postponed until further orders in accordance with the new schedule announced by the Medical Counselling Committee, Government of India." The Madhya Pradesh resignation window has been reopened for round 1, giving applicants additional freedom throughout the counseling process.
NEET UG State Counselling 2025: Revised dates
The updated NEET UG 2025 counseling timetable for admissions using state quotes is as follows:
|
Round
|
State counselling
|
Verification of Joined candidates data by MCC
|
Verification of joined candidates data by states
|
1st Round of Counselling
|
July 21, 2025 to August 6, 2025
|
August 9 to August 18, 2025
|
August 25 to August 26, 2025
|
Last date of Joining
|
August 22, 2025
|
August 24, 2025
|
—
|
2nd Round of Counselling
|
September 4 to September 12, 2025
|
September 10 to September 19, 2025
|
September 26 to September 27, 2025
|
Last date of Joining
|
September 19, 2025
|
September 25, 2025
|
—
|
Round 3
|
September 24 to October 3, 2025
|
September 30 to October 10, 2025
|
October 15 to October 16, 2025
|
Last date of Joining
|
October 10, 2025
|
October 14, 2025
|
—
|
Stray Vacancy Round
|
October 14 to October 18, 2025
|
October 16 to October 18, 2025
|
—
|
Last date of Joining
|
October 25, 2025
|
October 25, 2025
|
—
|
Commencement of Academic Session for UG Courses
|
September 22, 2025
|
—
|
—
How To Apply For The NEET UG State Counselling 2025 Assam postpones round 2?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the NEET UG State Counselling 2025:
-
Visit the official Assam Directorate of Medical Education website, dme.assam.gov.in, using a secure and updated web browser.
-
Updates on the NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule will be shown in the latest notifications section on the homepage.
-
For further information, click the official page that mentions "NEET UG 2025 Round 2 Counselling Postponement/Rescheduled Dates."
-
Read the notification carefully, taking note of the updated counseling dates, necessary instructions, and admission requirements for MBBS and BDS.
-
To view details, go in to the counseling portal with your registered credentials, password, and NEET UG application number.
-
Make sure you save a printed copy for your records by downloading the most recent counseling schedule or notification in PDF format.
-
Regularly check the official website and registered email ID for further instructions, ensuring you never miss critical updates.
