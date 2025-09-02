JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling Registration Starts Today at jkbopee.gov.in; Details here

JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling: The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 extra round of counseling has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE). Starting today, September 2, qualified students can apply offline for the JKCET 2025 special round of counseling. The official website, jkbopee.gov.in, offers the special round counseling application form in the prescribed format.
To fill open positions in government engineering institutes in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the board is holding JKCET special round counseling in 2025. September 6 is the deadline for submitting the JKCET special round counseling form.Candidates must use Point of Sale (POS) terminals at the JKBOPEE offices in Srinagar or Jammu to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 in order to apply for the JKCET 2025 special round counseling. It is not necessary for candidates who have already paid the counseling cost in previous rounds to do so again for this particular round.
Candidates are asked to provide their personal information, academic credentials, JKCET 2025 results, and preferred colleges and engineering programs on the JKCET 2025 application form. The domicile certificate, Class 12 marks certificate, date of birth certificate, and category certificate, if applicable, are among the necessary documents. Applicants for admission upgrades must also include their present college's fee documentation.
JKCET Special Round Counselling 2025: Eligibility Criteria
To participate in the JKCET 2025 special round counselling, candidates must meet the following eligibility conditions:
-
Educational Requirement: Candidates must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent test in mathematics, physics, and chemistry.
-
Minimum Score for Open Merit: In accordance with AICTE guidelines, candidates in the Open Merit category including those in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)must have earned at least 45% of the possible points.
-
Reserved Category Minimum Marks: Candidates from the following reserved categories must receive at least 40% of the possible points: Residents of Backward Areas (RBA), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes I and II (ST-I/ST-II), Additional Language Certificate (ALC-IB), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).
-
Domicile Requirement: Candidates should be permanent residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir or the Union Territory of Ladakh.
How To Apply For The JKCET Special Round Counselling 2025?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the JKCET Special Round Counselling 2025:
-
Visit the official JKCET website jkbopee.gov.in using a reliable browser on your computer or smartphone.
-
Click the "JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling Registration" link that is currently accessible on the homepage.
-
To access your dashboard, enter your date of birth, password, and JKCET application number.
-
Before submitting, thoroughly fill out the necessary academic, personal, and category information, making sure it is accurate.
-
Provide scanned copies of the necessary paperwork, such as any applicable category, residence, or educational certifications.
-
Use a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking to pay the counseling registration cost online.
-
For future use when you show up at the counseling location, download and print your confirmation sheet.
