JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling Registration Starts Today at jkbopee.gov.in; Details here

JKCET 2025 Special Round Counselling: The Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2025 extra round of counseling has been announced by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE). Starting today, September 2, qualified students can apply offline for the JKCET 2025 special round of counseling. The official website, jkbopee.gov.in, offers the special round counseling application form in the prescribed format.

To fill open positions in government engineering institutes in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the board is holding JKCET special round counseling in 2025. September 6 is the deadline for submitting the JKCET special round counseling form.Candidates must use Point of Sale (POS) terminals at the JKBOPEE offices in Srinagar or Jammu to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 in order to apply for the JKCET 2025 special round counseling. It is not necessary for candidates who have already paid the counseling cost in previous rounds to do so again for this particular round.