KCET Counselling 2025: KEA Revised Second Round Counselling Schedule, Extend Fee Payment Date; Details here

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 second round counseling schedule has been announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). According to the revised notice, candidates who selected Choice-1 and Choice-2 have until September 3, 2025, to finish paying their fees. Candidates who choose Option 3 must also pay a ₹10,000 caution deposit by the same date. This is applicable to students who have been assigned to courses in AYUSH, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, nursing, agriculture science, and allied health sciences. It is necessary to pay the charge online via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA portal.

KEA has also extended the deadline for candidates who got seats in the second round and verified their selections to pay the cost, download the Seat Confirmation Slip, and report to the designated college. To prevent their allocation from being canceled, students are urged to closely adhere to the revised schedule. The official notification from KEA dated August 30, 2025, contains more information.