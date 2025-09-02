KCET Counselling 2025: KEA Revised Second Round Counselling Schedule, Extend Fee Payment Date; Details here

KCET Counselling 2025: The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 second round counseling schedule has been announced by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). According to the revised notice, candidates who selected Choice-1 and Choice-2 have until September 3, 2025, to finish paying their fees. Candidates who choose Option 3 must also pay a ₹10,000 caution deposit by the same date. This is applicable to students who have been assigned to courses in AYUSH, engineering, architecture, pharmacy, nursing, agriculture science, and allied health sciences. It is necessary to pay the charge online via cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the official KEA portal.
KEA has also extended the deadline for candidates who got seats in the second round and verified their selections to pay the cost, download the Seat Confirmation Slip, and report to the designated college. To prevent their allocation from being canceled, students are urged to closely adhere to the revised schedule. The official notification from KEA dated August 30, 2025, contains more information.
KCET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Key Dates and Instructions
After successfully completing the fee payment, candidates who chose Choice-1 in the KCET 2025 counseling procedure have until 5:30 pm on September 4, 2025, to download their seat confirmation slip, per the official notification. Additionally, by 6:30 p.m. on the same day, they have to report to their designated universities with the original documents, two sets of photocopies, and a mobile set.
The tentative seat allocation results for KCET 2025 round 2 were released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on September 2 and the final results were announced on September 3. The basic subjects of the KCET 2025 exam were previously administered on April 16 and 17, while the Kannada language test was administered on April 15.
How To Submit KCET Counselling 2025: KEA Second Round Fee Payment?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to submit their KCET Counselling 2025: KEA second round fee payment:
Visit the official KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in using any updated web browser on your device.
On the homepage, locate and click the active link for "KCET 2025 Second Round Fee Payment Extension Notice."
Log in using your KCET 2025 application number, roll number, and password to access your counselling candidate dashboard.
Review the allotment details carefully, confirm your seat under Choice-1 or Choice-2, and proceed for online payment.
Select the preferred payment method such as net banking, UPI, or debit/credit card and enter required credentials securely.
Once the fee is paid successfully, download and save the Seat Confirmation Slip immediately for reporting to allotted college.
Carry the confirmation slip, original documents, two photocopies, and mobile set while reporting before the extended deadline.
