NBEMS Announced FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates at natboard.edu.in, Check Details Here

FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates: The NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) has announced the dates for getting the FMGE June 2025 pass certificate. Students who passed the FMGE Screening Test 2025 can collect their certificates in person from September 16 to October 15, 2025. To get the certificate, they must visit the NBEMS office, PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Click here: Distribution of FMGE (Screening Test) June 2025 Pass Certificates Notice PDF

FMGE Pass Certificate 2025: Important Rules by NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has shared clear rules for students who passed the FMGE June 2025 exam and want to collect their pass certificates.

1. Entry Slip Required

Students must first download their entry slip from the official NBEMS website. Without it, entry will not be allowed.