IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

NBEMS Announced FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates at natboard.edu.in, Check Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 14:15 IST

NBEMS has announced the FMGE June 2025 pass certificate collection from September 16 to October 15 at its Dwarka office. Students must download the entry slip, fill out the self-declaration form, and bring original documents. Strict ID verification will be done, and no representatives are allowed. Any change in dates requires prior approval through NBEMS CWP.

NBEMS Announced FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates at natboard.edu.in
NBEMS Announced FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates at natboard.edu.in
Register for Result Updates

FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates: The NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) has announced the dates for getting the FMGE June 2025 pass certificate. Students who passed the FMGE Screening Test 2025 can collect their certificates in person from September 16 to October 15, 2025. To get the certificate, they must visit the NBEMS office, PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi.

Click here: Distribution of FMGE (Screening Test) June 2025 Pass Certificates Notice PDF

FMGE Pass Certificate 2025: Important Rules by NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has shared clear rules for students who passed the FMGE June 2025 exam and want to collect their pass certificates.

1. Entry Slip Required

Students must first download their entry slip from the official NBEMS website. Without it, entry will not be allowed.

2. Self-Declaration Form

Along with the entry slip, students have to fill in a self-declaration form. Certificates will not be given if this step is missed.

3. Bring Original Documents
On the day of collection, students must bring all original documents mentioned in the Information Bulletin. They also need the printout of the entry slip for entry.

4. Strict ID Check
NBEMS will check identity through documents, biometrics, or Face ID. No one else (like friends or relatives) is allowed to collect the certificate on behalf of the student.

5. Change of Dates Only with Approval
If a student cannot come on their given date, they must take special approval from NBEMS after October 15, 2025, through the Communication Web Portal (CWP). Without approval, they cannot collect the certificate later.

Also read: AIBE 20 2025 Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time, Registration Process

Related Stories

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News