NBEMS Announced FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates at natboard.edu.in, Check Details Here

FMGE 2025 Pass Certificate Collection Dates: The NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) has announced the dates for getting the FMGE June 2025 pass certificate. Students who passed the FMGE Screening Test 2025 can collect their certificates in person from September 16 to October 15, 2025. To get the certificate, they must visit the NBEMS office, PSP Area, Sector-09, Dwarka, New Delhi.
FMGE Pass Certificate 2025: Important Rules by NBEMS
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has shared clear rules for students who passed the FMGE June 2025 exam and want to collect their pass certificates.
1. Entry Slip Required
Students must first download their entry slip from the official NBEMS website. Without it, entry will not be allowed.
2. Self-Declaration Form
Along with the entry slip, students have to fill in a self-declaration form. Certificates will not be given if this step is missed.
3. Bring Original Documents
On the day of collection, students must bring all original documents mentioned in the Information Bulletin. They also need the printout of the entry slip for entry.
4. Strict ID Check
NBEMS will check identity through documents, biometrics, or Face ID. No one else (like friends or relatives) is allowed to collect the certificate on behalf of the student.
5. Change of Dates Only with Approval
If a student cannot come on their given date, they must take special approval from NBEMS after October 15, 2025, through the Communication Web Portal (CWP). Without approval, they cannot collect the certificate later.
