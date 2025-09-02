AIBE 20 2025 Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time, Registration Process

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 is expected to be announced soon, along with the official notification by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The notice will include all details like exam date, registration dates, syllabus, and how to apply.

According to the AIBE 20 eligibility criteria, all law graduates who are enrolled with any state bar council are eligible to apply for the examination. Once the notification is released, candidates must check it carefully because only those who pass the AIBE 20 Exam will get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from BCI. Check this article for the AIBE 20 Expected Date and Time 2025.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Key Highlights

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 is expected to be released soon. Check the table below for more details about the AIBE 20 Exam 2025: