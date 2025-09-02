IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

AIBE 20 2025 Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Expected Date and Time, Registration Process

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 13:25 IST

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the AIBE 20 Notification 2025 soon. The notice will provide details like exam date, registration, eligibility, syllabus, and application process. The AIBE 20 Exam is likely to be held in December 2025. Law graduates enrolled with state bar councils can apply, and only qualified candidates will receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP).

AIBE 20 2025 Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com
AIBE 20 2025 Notification Release Soon at allindiabarexamination.com
Register for Result Updates

AIBE 20 Notification 2025: AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025 is expected to be announced soon, along with the official notification by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The notice will include all details like exam date, registration dates, syllabus, and how to apply. 

According to the AIBE 20 eligibility criteria, all law graduates who are enrolled with any state bar council are eligible to apply for the examination. Once the notification is released, candidates must check it carefully because only those who pass the AIBE 20 Exam will get the Certificate of Practice (CoP) from BCI. Check this article for the AIBE 20 Expected Date and Time 2025.

AIBE 20 Exam 2025: Key Highlights

AIBE 20 Notification 2025 is expected to be released soon. Check the table below for more details about the AIBE 20 Exam 2025:

Events

Details

Name of the Exam

All India Bar Examination

Short Name

AIBE XX (20)

Exam Year

2025

Conducting Body

Bar Council of India (BCI)

Examination Mode

Offline (Pen and Paper Based)

Type of Examination

Certification Based

Frequency of Exam

Once a Year

Purpose of Exam

To allow law graduates to practice law in India

Official Website

allindiabarexamination.com

Eligibility Criteria

Law graduates enrolled with State Bar Councils

Duration

3 hours

Certificate Awarded

Certificate of Practice (CoP)

Application Mode

Online

Total Questions 

100

Question types

MCQs

Registration Dates

To be announced soon

AIBE 20 Exam Date 2025

To be notified 

AIBE 20 Expected Date and Time 2025

AIBE 20 Exam 2025 is likely to be conducted in the third week of December 2025. The official date and time will be announced soon by the Bar Council of India (BCI). Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

Also read: MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Status Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Related Stories

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News