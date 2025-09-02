MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Status Here

MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result on September 1, 2025. Students can check their allotment status online at the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org by entering their Application ID and Password/Date of Birth.

If Students got seats in Round 4 for the first time, they must complete self-verification online and pay the seat acceptance fee between September 2 and September 4, 2025.

Students who got a new seat, an upgraded seat, or chose to keep their earlier seat must visit their allotted institute to confirm admission. They should submit the required documents and pay the fees between September 2 and September 4, 2025 (till 5 PM). Check this article for MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Download Link.