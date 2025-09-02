MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Status Here

MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result on September 1, 2025. Students can check their allotment status online at the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org by entering their Application ID and Password/Date of Birth.
If Students got seats in Round 4 for the first time, they must complete self-verification online and pay the seat acceptance fee between September 2 and September 4, 2025.
Students who got a new seat, an upgraded seat, or chose to keep their earlier seat must visit their allotted institute to confirm admission. They should submit the required documents and pay the fees between September 2 and September 4, 2025 (till 5 PM). Check this article for MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Download Link.
MHT CET Round 4 Schedule 2025
Candidates can check the given table for the MHT CET Round 4 Schedule 2025:
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
End Date
|
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round IV
|
01 Sep 2025
|
01 Sep 2025
|
Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment (Round IV)
|
02 Sep 2025
|
04 Sep 2025
|
Reporting to Allotted Institute & Admission Confirmation
|
02 Sep 2025
|
04 Sep 2025 (till 5:00 PM)
|
Institute Level Option Form Submission
|
25 Jul 2025
|
01 Sep 2025
Steps to Download MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025
Check the following steps to download the MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.
Step 2: Click on the link that says “MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025” on the homepage.
Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.
Step 5: Your Round 4 seat allotment list will be displayed.
Step 6: Download and save the seat allotment PDF for future use.
