IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org; Check Status Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Sep 2, 2025, 12:07 IST

MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result on September 1 at fe2025.mahacet.org. Students can log in using their Application ID and Password/DoB to check results. Seat acceptance, self-verification, and reporting to institutes with fee payment and documents must be completed between September 2 and 4, 2025 (till 5 PM).

MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org
MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result Declared at fe2025.mahacet.org
Register for Result Updates

MHT CET 2025 Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: The State CET Cell Maharashtra has declared the MHT CET 2025 Round 4 seat allotment result on September 1, 2025. Students can check their allotment status online at the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org by entering their Application ID and Password/Date of Birth.

If Students got seats in Round 4 for the first time, they must complete self-verification online and pay the seat acceptance fee between September 2 and September 4, 2025.

Students who got a new seat, an upgraded seat, or chose to keep their earlier seat must visit their allotted institute to confirm admission. They should submit the required documents and pay the fees between September 2 and September 4, 2025 (till 5 PM). Check this article for MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Download Link.

MHT CET Round 4 Schedule 2025 

Candidates can check the given table for the MHT CET Round 4 Schedule 2025:

Event

Start Date

End Date

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round IV

01 Sep 2025

01 Sep 2025

Seat Acceptance & Fee Payment (Round IV)

02 Sep 2025

04 Sep 2025

Reporting to Allotted Institute & Admission Confirmation

02 Sep 2025

04 Sep 2025 (till 5:00 PM)

Institute Level Option Form Submission

25 Jul 2025

01 Sep 2025

Click here: MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Download Link

Steps to Download MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025

Check the following steps to download the MHT CET Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website at fe2025.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “MHT CET CAP Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2025” on the homepage.

Related Stories

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter your Application Number and Password or Date of Birth.

Step 5: Your Round 4 seat allotment list will be displayed.

Step 6: Download and save the seat allotment PDF for future use.

Also read: TS ICET 2025: TGCHE Released 1st Phase Seat Allotment Result at tgicet.nic.in; Download Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News