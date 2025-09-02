TS ICET 2025: TGCHE Released 1st Phase Seat Allotment Result at tgicet.nic.in; Download Here

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE), Hyderabad has announced the TS ICET 2025 first phase seat allotment result. Students who joined the counselling can now check their results on the official website tgicet.nic.in.
To see the result, students need to enter their registration number from the TS ICET 2025 hall ticket, their admit card number, and date of birth (as given in their SSC marks memo).
According to the schedule, students who got seats must pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting between September 2 and September 5, 2025. Check this article for complete details.
How to Check TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result?
Students can follow the given steps to download the TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result:
Step 1: Go to the official TS ICET website at tgicet.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result link.
Step 3: Enter your details – registration number, admit card number, and date of birth to login.
Step 4: After logging in, you will see your TS ICET 2025 first phase seat allotment result.
Step 5: Check result carefully and download/save the page for future use.
Important Note: If candidates do not pay the tuition fee within the given dates, their allotted seat will be cancelled automatically, and they will lose the claim to it.
After this, candidates who missed the first phase counselling can take part in the second round. From September 8, 2025, the portal will open for:
-
Filling basic details online
-
Paying the processing fee
-
Booking a slot for certificate verification at help centres
The second phase seat allotment result will be declared on or before September 13, 2025.
