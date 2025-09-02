Kho Kho in the US 2025: India’s Traditional Sport Goes Global

Kho Kho in the US: Have you ever wondered how a traditional Indian sport like Kho Kho can thrive in the United States? In 2025, Kho Kho broke into the U.S. sports scene with the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup in New Delhi (13–19 January 2025). By playing fixtures such as Sri Lanka vs USA and South Korea vs USA, while India swept both men’s and women’s titles, as reported by Olympics. Back home, the USA Kho Kho Federation/Association formalised state programmes, especially in California, New Jersey, and Georgia. Even the U.S. Embassy in India publicly cheered the American squad, signalling growing institutional interest. This centuries-old sport, which was once considered a cultural curiosity limited to the Indian diaspora, has now begun its transition into a grassroots movement. Learn how communities, educators, and sports federations are driving efforts to integrate it into schools, universities, and local leagues across the US.

Why is Kho Kho Becoming Popular in the United States? Kho Kho appeals to American audiences because: It resembles tag and dodgeball , the games that are already familiar to the culture in the United States.

It requires almost no equipment and can be played on school grounds or community fields easily.

It encourages teamwork, fitness, and strategy , which aligns well with physical education goals.

Through the Indian population and diaspora, the sport is gaining the attention of US audiences, especially in California, New Jersey, and Georgia. Kho Kho’s Breakthrough Moment: The 2024 World Cup The turning point for the sport came in 2024, when four teams from the Americas: USA, Argentina, Brazil, and Peru participated in the Kho Kho World Cup in India. Their participation was more than symbolic, and it signalled a new chapter in global recognition. Moreover, athletes, coaches, and officials returned home with strategic plans to develop local leagues and inspire new players.

Check Out: List of Top 10 U.S. Cities Where Retirees Can Live Well on Social Security How did Kho Kho’s Federations Grow in the US? The USA Kho Kho Federation, which was working with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), has helped in formalising the state-level teams. There are recent development hubs that include: State Growth Initiatives California Community leagues and youth training camps New Jersey School-level programmes supported by diaspora groups Georgia University partnerships and interstate tournaments This structured expansion has made Kho Kho more accessible to non-Indian communities, opening the door for mainstream adoption. What are the Benefits of Playing Kho Kho? Kho Kho is not just another sport as it offers physical, mental, and social benefits: