In this guide, we have revealed the richest female singers of all time with their estimated net worths in 2025, based on Forbes and other trusted sources. Each name shows how these female singers transformed music into wealth and a long-lasting cultural impact.

List of Top 10 Richest Female Singers in the World (2025) Over the decades, there have been female artists who have been at the top of music charts not only in America but worldwide as well. Below is an authoritative ranking of the Top 10 richest female singers, derived from the latest Forbes estimates. Rank Singer Net Worth (approx.) 1 Taylor Swift $1.6 billion 2 Rihanna $1 billion 3 Madonna $850 million 4 Beyoncé $780 million 5 Selena Gomez $700 million 6 Celine Dion $570 million 7 Barbra Streisand $510 million 8 Dolly Parton $450 million 9 Katy Perry $350 million 10 Mariah Carey $225 million Source: Forbes list, as combined with Wikipedia’s “List of music artists by net worth” and Forbes profile updates. (Disclaimer: The net worth of the richest female singers in 2025 is based on Forbes and other reliable sources. These figures are approximate and may vary with time.)

Here are the Top 5 Richest Female Singers in the World and their Net Worth as per the latest Forbes Report: 1. Taylor Swift (Credits: Allure) Taylor Swift is the richest female singer worldwide. She has surpassed icons like Rihanna and Beyoncé with a net worth of $1.6 billion. This is how she became the first female musician to reach billionaire status, with her wealth being powered by touring, royalties, and catalogue ownership. This also made her unique in history as the first artist to earn a billion dollars from music alone. Further, sources like Forbes highlight her impact from her Eras Tour, marked as a key driver of this milestone. 2. Rihanna Rihanna’s fortune largely stems from her music career, which laid the groundwork for her very notable Fenty Beauty empire. Moreover, she is widely recognised as the entrepreneurial leader among singers, being the only female musician to rival Swift’s fortune primarily through business diversification, according to MoneyWeek.