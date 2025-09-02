IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Delhi NCR School Holiday Ghaziabad & Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow Amidst Heavy Rainfall, Check Updates Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 22:00 IST

Amidst heavy rainfall schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed tomorrow, September 3, 2025. School holiday has been announced by the Ghaziabad District Administration. Check details here

Ghaziabad Schools Closed on September 3
Ghaziabad Schools Closed on September 3
Register for Result Updates

Ghaziabad School Holiday Tomorrow: All government and private schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed tomorrow, September 3, 2025 amidst heavy rainfall and worsening weather conditions. As per reports, the schol holiday was announced by the Ghaziabad district administration.

Orange Alert Issued in Delhi

IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for Delhi and NCR region. Warnings have been issued for heavy rainfall in the region. Flood warnings have also been issued for Delhi with water levels rising in the Yamuna river crossing the danger mark. 

Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow

As per media reports, the District Magistrate has ordered for closure of schools in Noida as well as Greater Noida for tomorrow, September 3. As per the order issued schools will remain closed for all students from Pre-Nursery to Class 12 on September 3, 2025 due to heavy rainfall

This is a developing story. Check Latest Updates Here

Also Read: Uttarakhand Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain Alert

 

 

 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News