Delhi NCR School Holiday Ghaziabad & Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow Amidst Heavy Rainfall, Check Updates Here

Ghaziabad School Holiday Tomorrow: All government and private schools in Ghaziabad will remain closed tomorrow, September 3, 2025 amidst heavy rainfall and worsening weather conditions. As per reports, the schol holiday was announced by the Ghaziabad district administration.

Orange Alert Issued in Delhi

IMD has also issued an Orange Alert for Delhi and NCR region. Warnings have been issued for heavy rainfall in the region. Flood warnings have also been issued for Delhi with water levels rising in the Yamuna river crossing the danger mark.

Noida Schools Closed Tomorrow

As per media reports, the District Magistrate has ordered for closure of schools in Noida as well as Greater Noida for tomorrow, September 3. As per the order issued schools will remain closed for all students from Pre-Nursery to Class 12 on September 3, 2025 due to heavy rainfall