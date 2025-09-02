Uttarakhand Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check Cities List Here

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Uttarakhand is facing very heavy rain again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red and orange alerts for Tuesday. This means the weather is very dangerous, and people should be very careful.

Because of the strong rainfall, the government has decided to close all schools up to Class 12 in many districts, including Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar. This is done to keep students safe from landslides, cloudbursts, and floods.

Danger of Floods and Landslides

There is a big risk of landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas. In Dehradun, the Tons River has grown very big and dangerous. When it meets the Yamuna River, the water level rises quickly, which can cause floods in the plains.