Uttarakhand Schools Closed Due To Heavy Rain Alert; Check Cities List Here

Uttarakhand School Holiday 2025: Uttarakhand is facing very heavy rain again. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given red and orange alerts for Tuesday. This means the weather is very dangerous, and people should be very careful.
Because of the strong rainfall, the government has decided to close all schools up to Class 12 in many districts, including Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar. This is done to keep students safe from landslides, cloudbursts, and floods.
Danger of Floods and Landslides
There is a big risk of landslides and flash floods in the hilly areas. In Dehradun, the Tons River has grown very big and dangerous. When it meets the Yamuna River, the water level rises quickly, which can cause floods in the plains.
Travel is also badly affected. Many roads and parts of the National Highway are blocked by landslides. The Chamoli Police said that routes near Kanchan Ganga, Bhanerpani, Kameda, Kotdeep, Lolti, and Tharali have been closed. People are advised not to travel in such risky areas.
Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra Postponed
Because of the heavy rain and the red and orange alerts, the Char Dham Yatra and Hemkund Sahib Yatra have been postponed until September 5. Authorities have asked people to stay at home and not take any risks.
Also Read: School Holiday on September 5 for Id-e-Milad in Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu; Details Here
Kerala Schools Closed Till September 7 Due to Onam Festival; Details Here
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation