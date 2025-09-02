IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links
News

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Registrations Begin at medadmgujarat.org, Apply Until 5 September

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 2, 2025, 12:51 IST

Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration link open. Candidates can apply until September 5 on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. 

Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Registrations Begin
Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Counselling Registrations Begin
Register for Result Updates

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Admission committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses has commenced the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process. Candidates interested in participating in the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration process before the given deadline. 

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to register for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling process is September 5, 2025. The documents verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the help center will be done from September 4 to 6, 2025. 

Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

Gujarat NEET UG Registration - Click Here

Candidates applying for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 must note that the online PIN purchase is mandatory to register for the NEET UG counselling. Students must submit a fee of Rs. 11,000 to purchase the PIN. 

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration

The link to register for Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates must first click on Purchase PIn and complete the necessary process following which they can register and apply for the second round of counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website for Gujarat NEET counselling website

Step 2: Click on the UG Registration link

Step 3: Click on purchase PIN

Step 4: Enter the NEET 2025 Roll No, Name of the Candidate As Per NEET Mark sheet, E-Mail Address, Mobile No and Captcha Image

Step 5: Login with User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN

Related Stories

Also Read: KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News