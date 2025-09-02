Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Registrations Begin at medadmgujarat.org, Apply Until 5 September

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Admission committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses has commenced the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process. Candidates interested in participating in the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration process before the given deadline.

According to the schedule given, the last date for students to register for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling process is September 5, 2025. The documents verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the help center will be done from September 4 to 6, 2025.

Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.

Gujarat NEET UG Registration - Click Here