Gujarat NEET UG Round 2 Registrations Begin at medadmgujarat.org, Apply Until 5 September

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Admission committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Educational Courses has commenced the Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 round 2 registration process. Candidates interested in participating in the Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling must complete the registration process before the given deadline.
According to the schedule given, the last date for students to register for the Gujarat NEET UG counselling process is September 5, 2025. The documents verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the help center will be done from September 4 to 6, 2025.
Gujarat NEET UG counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - medadmgujarat.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to register.
Gujarat NEET UG Registration - Click Here
Candidates applying for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2025 must note that the online PIN purchase is mandatory to register for the NEET UG counselling. Students must submit a fee of Rs. 11,000 to purchase the PIN.
Gujarat NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
The link to register for Gujarat NEET UG round 2 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates must first click on Purchase PIn and complete the necessary process following which they can register and apply for the second round of counselling.
Step 1: Visit the official website for Gujarat NEET counselling website
Step 2: Click on the UG Registration link
Step 3: Click on purchase PIN
Step 4: Enter the NEET 2025 Roll No, Name of the Candidate As Per NEET Mark sheet, E-Mail Address, Mobile No and Captcha Image
Step 5: Login with User ID, Password and 14 digit PIN
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation