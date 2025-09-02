IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgicet.nic.in; Check Steps to Download here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 2, 2025, 18:52 IST

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) announced the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 1, 2025. Students can check their rank and allotment status on the official website at tgicet.nic.in and pay seat acceptance payment by September 5, 2025.

TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result released on September 1, 2025.
TS ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 1, 2025. Students who took part in the web options choice filling will need to visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in to check their rank and allotment status. Candidates have until September 5, 2025 to pay for the seat acceptance. For the remaining vacant seats, the board will conduct a counselling final round from September 8, 2025.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following important points related to TS ICET Counselling 2025 admission here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS ICET Counselling 2025

Exam name 

Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)

Board name 

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

tgicet.nic.in

State 

Telangana

Programmes 

MBA 

MCA

Level 

Postgraduate 

Log in credentials 

ROC form number

Password

Hall ticket number

Date of birth

TG ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates 

The following table carries all the important dates of the schedule for TG ICET Counselling 2025:

Event

Date(s)

Self Reporting and Fee Payment last date 

September 5, 2025

Final phase Online Registration & Slot Booking dates 

September 8 - 9, 2025

Final phase Certificate verification date 

September 9, 2025

Final phase Exercising options

September 9 - 10, 2025

Final phase Option freezing last date 

September 10, 2025

Final phase Provisional Seat Allotment List release date 

By September 13, 2025

Final phase Tuition fee payment and Self Reporting

September 13 - 15, 2025

Final phase Reporting to allotted college

September 15 - 16, 2025

