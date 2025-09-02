TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgicet.nic.in; Check Steps to Download here

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 1, 2025. Students who took part in the web options choice filling will need to visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in to check their rank and allotment status. Candidates have until September 5, 2025 to pay for the seat acceptance. For the remaining vacant seats, the board will conduct a counselling final round from September 8, 2025.

TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the following important points related to TS ICET Counselling 2025 admission here: