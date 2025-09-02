TS ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Out at tgicet.nic.in; Check Steps to Download here

TS ICET 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) Counselling 2025 Seat Allotment Result on September 1, 2025. Students who took part in the web options choice filling will need to visit the official website at tgicet.nic.in to check their rank and allotment status. Candidates have until September 5, 2025 to pay for the seat acceptance. For the remaining vacant seats, the board will conduct a counselling final round from September 8, 2025.
TS ICET Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to TS ICET Counselling 2025 admission here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS ICET Counselling 2025
|
Exam name
|
Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)
|
Board name
|
Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
tgicet.nic.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Programmes
|
MBA
MCA
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Log in credentials
|
ROC form number
Password
Hall ticket number
Date of birth
DIRECT LINK - TS ICET Counselling 2025 Candidate Login
LATEST NEWS:
- KEA PG 2025: Entrance Test Registration Begins Tomorrow at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea; Details here
- UP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Dates and Schedule Release Soon at upneet.gov.in
- AP Inter Exams 2026: BIEAP Announced IPE Exams to be Held in February 2026
TG ICET Counselling 2025 Important Dates
The following table carries all the important dates of the schedule for TG ICET Counselling 2025:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Self Reporting and Fee Payment last date
|
September 5, 2025
|
Final phase Online Registration & Slot Booking dates
|
September 8 - 9, 2025
|
Final phase Certificate verification date
|
September 9, 2025
|
Final phase Exercising options
|
September 9 - 10, 2025
|
Final phase Option freezing last date
|
September 10, 2025
|
Final phase Provisional Seat Allotment List release date
|
By September 13, 2025
|
Final phase Tuition fee payment and Self Reporting
|
September 13 - 15, 2025
|
Final phase Reporting to allotted college
|
September 15 - 16, 2025
Related Stories
LATEST NEWS:
- IIT JAM 2026: Registration Begins on Sept 5; Check Official Website and Important Dates Here
- COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 4 Choice Filling Begins Today; Check Important Guidelines here
- MAH BCA CET 2025-26 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released
LATEST NEWS on NEET PG Counselling 2025: NEET PG Counselling 2025 Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in; Check Expected Date and Time
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation