MAH BCA CET 2025-26 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released

MAH BCA CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List today, September 2, 2025. The Institute Level admissions have also started and will be open till September 30, 2025. Candidates will need to check their admission status on the official website at bca2025.mahacet.org.

MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Details

Candidates can check the important points of MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 admissions here: