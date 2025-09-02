MAH BCA CET 2025-26 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released

MAH BCA CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List today, September 2, 2025. The Institute Level admissions have also started and will be open till September 30, 2025. Candidates will need to check their admission status on the official website at bca2025.mahacet.org.
MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Details
Candidates can check the important points of MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 admissions here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Common Entrance Test (CET)
|
Event name
|
MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bca2025.mahacet.org
|
Programme
|
Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Admission format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment list release date
|
September 2, 2025
|
Institution level admissions dates
|
September 2 - 30, 2025
MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admission Important Dates
Candidates will need to check the following list of important dates related to Maharashtra BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admissions:
|
Event
|
Date
|
CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List release date
|
September 2, 2025
|
Institution level admissions dates
|
September 2 - 30, 2025
|
Confirmation of allotted seats
|
September 3 - 6, 2025 till 3 PM
|
Reporting to institute, document submission, fee payment last date
|
September 3, 2025
MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Seat Acceptance Process
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned step-by-step process in order to accept their seats for Maharashtra BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admission:
- Candidates will need to self-declare that their details like marks, category, reservation, and supporting documents are correct and may proceed with the admissions.
- If any information provided is incorrect, the student can report their grievance online through their login.
- If a candidate is allotted their first preference, the seat is auto-freezed and the candidate will only need to pay the seat acceptance fee online.
- Candidates not allotted their first choice can either accept the seat and freeze it, or provisionally accept and pay the fee to remain eligible for further rounds.
- Candidates must be mindful while choosing the options because this will dictate their eligibility for further rounds.
