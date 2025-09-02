IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
MAH BCA CET 2025-26 CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 2, 2025, 16:54 IST

MAH BCA CET 2025:The Maharashtra CET Cell has released the Maharashtra BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment list today, September 2, 2025. Candidates can check their admission status on the official website at bca2025.mahacet.org. Institute-level admissions will close on September 30, 2025.

MAH BCA CET 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA) Common Entrance Test (CET) 2025 Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List today, September 2, 2025. The Institute Level admissions have also started and will be open till September 30, 2025. Candidates will need to check their admission status on the official website at bca2025.mahacet.org.

MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Details 

Candidates can check the important points of MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 admissions here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Common Entrance Test (CET)

Event name 

MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bca2025.mahacet.org

Programme 

Bachelors of Computer Application (BCA)

Level 

Undergraduate 

State 

Maharashtra 

Admission format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

CAP Round 1 provisional seat allotment list release date

September 2, 2025

Institution level admissions dates 

September 2 - 30, 2025

MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admission Important Dates

Candidates will need to check the following list of important dates related to Maharashtra BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admissions:

Event 

Date

CAP Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment List release date

September 2, 2025

Institution level admissions dates 

September 2 - 30, 2025

Confirmation of allotted seats

September 3 - 6, 2025 till 3 PM

Reporting to institute, document submission, fee payment last date 

September 3, 2025

MAH BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Seat Acceptance Process

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned step-by-step process in order to accept their seats for Maharashtra BCA CET 2025 CAP Round I Admission:

  • Candidates will need to self-declare that their details like marks, category, reservation, and supporting documents are correct and may proceed with the admissions. 
  • If any information provided is incorrect, the student can report their grievance online through their login.
  • If a candidate is allotted their first preference, the seat is auto-freezed and the candidate will only need to pay the seat acceptance fee online.
  • Candidates not allotted their first choice can either accept the seat and freeze it, or provisionally accept and pay the fee to remain eligible for further rounds.
  • Candidates must be mindful while choosing the options because this will dictate their eligibility for further rounds.

