AI & ML Jobs Soar 54% in August 2025 — Startups & Non-IT Drive Demand

The job market is changing fast, and AI and ML job openings are leading this change. According to the latest report, hiring for AI and Machine Learning (ML) roles went up by 54% in August 2025. This shows that companies are looking for people with special skills in new technologies. General IT jobs saw a small drop of 6%, but big IT startups grew by 10% in hiring, especially for AI and ML roles. Companies are now focusing more on skilled talent that can bring new ideas and improve technology. AI and ML Jobs Are Increasing According to the latest data, AI and ML job openings have recorded a 54% spike in August. This makes it one of the fastest-growing employment areas in the technology landscape. The broader IT and software services sector faced a slight decline of 6% in overall hiring. This higligjts a shift towards niche, high-demand skills. IT unicorns defied the trend, showcasing a 10% growth in recruitment, particularly for roles involving AI, ML, and advanced analytics.

This stark contrast emphasizes a crucial insight: companies are prioritising talent that can drive innovation and digital transformation. The need for skilled professionals in AI and ML has never been more pressing. Which Industries Are Hiring for AI and ML Jobs the Most? Some industries are hiring a lot of people, while others are slowing down. These are as follows: Insurance jobs increased by 24%

Hospitality jobs grew by 22%

Real estate jobs went up by 18%

Education jobs grew by 16%

BPO/ITES jobs rose by 17% Even sectors like oil and gas saw 7% growth. On the other hand, banking and finance dropped by 11%, telecom by 13%, and auto by 3%. This means that AI and ML job openings are not just for tech companies but also for many other industries that want to use smart tools and data. Cities With Most AI and ML Jobs

Hyderabad is becoming a big hub for AI and ML jobs. In August, the city saw a 10% increase in overall hiring and a 45% jump in startup-related jobs. Startups in Hyderabad are hiring many AI and ML professionals. Skills Needed for AI and ML Jobs Companies want people with skills to get these jobs. The following are the skills needed for AI and ML Jobs: Machine learning algorithms

Neural networks

Natural language processing

Computer vision

Data analytics AI and ML Jobs Challenges and Opportunities Not all industries are hiring for AI and ML. Banking, telecom, and auto sectors have fewer jobs. But non-IT industries like hospitality, real estate, and education are creating many opportunities. People who want to work in AI and ML should keep learning, stay updated with new technologies, and work on real projects. These steps can help them get jobs in this fast-growing field.

Also Check: Top 10 Growing Job Sectors & Careers 2025 with High Salary Become a Data Scientist in 2025 After Missing a Government Job Missed Government Job? Kickstart Your Career as a Data Analyst in India’s Private Sector How to Get Ready for an AI and ML Career? The surge in AI and ML job openings is a clarion call for aspirants to invest in skill development. The following are some simple steps to prepare: Pursue free and affordable AI and ML courses offered by Google, MIT, and Harvard provide foundational knowledge.

Apply concepts through real-world projects to enhance employability.

Engage with AI communities and attending webinars or workshops to open doors to mentorship and opportunities.

Continuous learning and staying updated with emerging technologies ensures relevance in a rapidly evolving market.