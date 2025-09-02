Which State Has the Most Billionaires in the United States? List of Top 10

In the U.S., some states are adding more billionaires than others. By early 2025, the data shows that California leads the way with around 199 new billionaire residents—up from a decade before—thanks to its booming tech and entertainment sectors.

New York comes in second, with about 136 billionaires living there. Florida ranks third, hosting roughly 117 billionaires, followed by Texas with about 83.

Why these states? California and New York have large economies and numerous thriving industries. Florida and Texas attract the ultra-wealthy with lower taxes and business-friendly rules.

In this article, we'll take a look at the top 10 U.S. states that are adding the most billionaires. We'll compare these states, explain why they are so popular with the ultra-rich, and show how they differ from others.