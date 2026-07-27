MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Today, Download Rank List PDF at fe2026.mahacet.org
MHTCET Final Merit List: MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be announced by the CET Cell today. Check your MS or AI Rank on the official CAP Portal and get the direct link. MHT CET CAP Round 1 option entry begins from July 28, 2026.
The MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released on July 27, 2026 by the Maharashtra State CET Cell for admission to BE and BTech courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who completed the exam and document verification will be able to check their final Maharashtra State (MS) Rank or All India Rank on the CET Cell 2026 CAP Portal. The engineering entrance exam for BE and BTech programme was conducted in two phases from April 11, 2026 and May 10 to May 20, 2026. After the final merit list for MHT CET is issued candidates must get ready for the next stage of admission process i.e CAP Round 1 option entry that will be held between July 28 to July 30, 2026. Read the article to know more merit list related information.
Final Merit List MHT CET 2026: Overview
Candidates can check the merit list details in the table given below including the dates for upcoming important admission related events.
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MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Overview
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Particular
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Detail
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Examination
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Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026
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Admission Courses
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B.E. and B.Tech Programmes
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Organising Authority
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Maharashtra State CET Cell
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MHT CET Final Merit List
|To be Announced
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CAP Round 1 Choice Filling
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July 28 to July 30, 2026
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Seat Allotment Basis
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Official Admission Portal
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fe2026.mahacet.org
MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Download Link
The Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 can be downloaded from the official State CET Cell counselling website after it is published. Candidates should log in using their registered credentials to check their merit status and download the merit list for further admission steps.
Direct Link: Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 (Active Soon)
Steps to Check MHT CET Final Merit List 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their final merit list easily without facing any issues.
- Visit the MHT CET CAP portal at fe2026.mahacet.org
- On the homepage click on MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Link
- Login using your login details such as application ID and password
- Download the Final Merit List and take printout for future use
MHT CET CAP 2026: Important Dates
Candidates should keep a track of the important CAP counselling dates to avoid missing any admission related event.
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MHT CET CAP 2026 Schedule
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Event
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Date
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MHT CET Final merit list
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July 27, 2026
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Fill and lock CAP Round 1 choices
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July 28 to July 30, 2026
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CAP Round 1 seat allotment
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August 2, 2026
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Accept Round 1 allotted seat
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August 3 to August 5, 2026
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Report to the allotted college and complete admission
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August 3 to August 5, 2026
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Vacant seats for CAP Round 2 released
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August 6, 2026
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Fill and lock CAP Round 2 choices
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August 7 to August 9, 2026
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CAP Round 2 seat allotment
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August 12, 2026
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Accept Round 2 allotted seat
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August 13 to August 17, 2026
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Report to the allotted college after Round 2
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August 13 to August 17, 2026
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Vacant seats for CAP Round 3 released
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August 18, 2026
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Fill and lock CAP Round 3 choices
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August 19 to August 21, 2026
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CAP Round 3 seat allotment
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August 24, 2026
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Accept Round 3 allotted seat
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August 25 to August 27, 2026
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Report to the allotted college after Round 3
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August 25 to August 27, 2026
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Vacant seats for CAP Round 4 released
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August 28, 2026
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Fill and lock CAP Round 4 choices
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August 29 to August 31, 2026
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CAP Round 4 seat allotment
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September 3, 2026
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Accept Round 4 allotted seat
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September 4 to September 7, 2026
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Report to the allotted college after Round 4
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September 4 to September 7, 2026
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Submit Institute Level option form
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August 3 to August 7, 2026
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Candidate list shared with institutes
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September 8, 2026
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Institute quota admissions and vacant seat admission
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September 8 to September 15, 2026
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Last date to cancel admission with full fee refund
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September 13, 2026
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Final admission deadline for all colleges
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September 15, 2026 (till 7:00 PM)
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Last date for institutes to upload admitted student data
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September 15, 2026 (till 8:00 PM)
Details Mentioned on the MHT CET Final Merit List
Candidates can find the following details on the MHT CET Final merit list
- Candidate Name
- Application Number
- Merit Rank
- Reservation Category
- Examination Name
- Percentile Score
- Subject wise Percentile Score
- PwD status (if applicable)
- EWS status (if applicable)
- TFWS status (if applicable)
- Orphan status (if applicable)
- Minority Type (if applicable)
What Happens After the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List?
After the Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 is released candidates must complete the CAP Round 1 choice filling process to move ahead with the admission process. The choice filling process must be submitted from July 28 to July 30, 2026. While filling their choices candidates should check the category wise seat matrix and ensure that all their personal and reservation details are correctly entered. After the choice filling window closes cet cell 2026 will announce the seat allotment result.
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