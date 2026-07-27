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MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Today, Download Rank List PDF at fe2026.mahacet.org

Faham Ehraj
By Faham Ehraj
Last Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 22:03 IST

MHTCET Final Merit List: MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be announced by the CET Cell today. Check your MS or AI Rank on the official CAP Portal and get the direct link. MHT CET CAP Round 1 option entry begins from July 28, 2026. 

Final Merit List MHT CET 2026
Final Merit List MHT CET 2026
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The MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released on July 27, 2026 by the Maharashtra State CET Cell for admission to BE and BTech courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who completed the exam and document verification will be able to check their final Maharashtra State (MS) Rank or All India Rank on the CET Cell 2026 CAP Portal. The engineering entrance exam for BE and BTech programme was conducted in two phases from April 11, 2026 and May 10 to May 20, 2026. After the final merit list for MHT CET is issued candidates must get ready for the next stage of admission process i.e CAP Round 1 option entry that will be held between July 28 to July 30, 2026. Read the article to know more merit list related information. 

Final Merit List MHT CET 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the merit list details in the table given below including the dates for upcoming important admission related events.

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026: Overview 

Particular 

Detail

Examination

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2026

Admission Courses

B.E. and B.Tech Programmes

Organising Authority

Maharashtra State CET Cell

MHT CET Final Merit List 

 To be Announced 

CAP Round 1 Choice Filling

July 28 to July 30, 2026

Seat Allotment Basis
  • Merit Rank 
  • Reservation Rules 
  • Option Preferences

Official Admission Portal

fe2026.mahacet.org

MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Download Link

The Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 can be downloaded from the official State CET Cell counselling website after it is published. Candidates should log in using their registered credentials to check their merit status and download the merit list for further admission steps.

Direct Link: Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 (Active Soon)

Steps to Check MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 

Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to download their final merit list easily without facing any issues. 

  1. Visit the MHT CET CAP portal at fe2026.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage click on MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 Link 
  3. Login using your login details such as application ID and password
  4. Download the Final Merit List and take printout for future use 

MHT CET CAP 2026: Important Dates 

Candidates should keep a track of the important CAP counselling dates to avoid missing any admission related event. 

MHT CET CAP 2026 Schedule 

Event

Date

MHT CET Final merit list 

July 27, 2026

Fill and lock CAP Round 1 choices

July 28 to July 30, 2026

CAP Round 1 seat allotment

August 2, 2026

Accept Round 1 allotted seat

August 3 to August 5, 2026

Report to the allotted college and complete admission

August 3 to August 5, 2026

Vacant seats for CAP Round 2 released

August 6, 2026

Fill and lock CAP Round 2 choices

August 7 to August 9, 2026

CAP Round 2 seat allotment

August 12, 2026

Accept Round 2 allotted seat

August 13 to August 17, 2026

Report to the allotted college after Round 2

August 13 to August 17, 2026

Vacant seats for CAP Round 3 released

August 18, 2026

Fill and lock CAP Round 3 choices

August 19 to August 21, 2026

CAP Round 3 seat allotment

August 24, 2026

Accept Round 3 allotted seat

August 25 to August 27, 2026

Report to the allotted college after Round 3

August 25 to August 27, 2026

Vacant seats for CAP Round 4 released

August 28, 2026

Fill and lock CAP Round 4 choices

August 29 to August 31, 2026

CAP Round 4 seat allotment

September 3, 2026

Accept Round 4 allotted seat

September 4 to September 7, 2026

Report to the allotted college after Round 4

September 4 to September 7, 2026

Submit Institute Level option form

August 3 to August 7, 2026

Candidate list shared with institutes

September 8, 2026

Institute quota admissions and vacant seat admission

September 8 to September 15, 2026

Last date to cancel admission with full fee refund

September 13, 2026

Final admission deadline for all colleges

September 15, 2026 (till 7:00 PM)

Last date for institutes to upload admitted student data

September 15, 2026 (till 8:00 PM)

Details Mentioned on the MHT CET Final Merit List

Candidates can find the following details on the MHT CET Final merit list 

  • Candidate Name 
  • Application Number 
  • Merit Rank 
  • Reservation Category 
  • Examination Name 
  • Percentile Score 
  • Subject wise Percentile Score 
  • PwD status (if applicable)
  • EWS status (if applicable)
  • TFWS status (if applicable)
  • Orphan status (if applicable)
  • Minority Type (if applicable)

What Happens After the MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List?

After the Final Merit List MHT CET 2026 is released candidates must complete the CAP Round 1 choice filling process to move ahead with the admission process. The choice filling process must be submitted from July 28 to July 30, 2026. While filling their choices candidates should check the category wise seat matrix and ensure that all their personal and reservation details are correctly entered. After the choice filling window closes cet cell 2026 will announce the seat allotment result.

Faham Ehraj
Faham Ehraj

Executive - Editorial

Faham is an education specialist and has over three years of experience in the education and edtech industry, specializing in digital and educational content creation. He holds an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources from Swami Vivekanand University. Throughout his career, Faham has developed expertise in creating engaging and informative content across diverse educational domains.

In addition to his edtech experience, he worked for two years as a Public Speaking and Creative Writing Expert, helping learners enhance their communication and writing skills. He has also been associated with Testbook and Adda Education as a Content Writer, where he created high-quality content for K–12 education, Management Entrance Examinations, UPSC, Law, and State Defence examinations. His strong understanding of educational content and exam preparation enables him to simplify complex topics and deliver valuable learning resources to students.

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First Published: Jul 27, 2026, 08:29 IST

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