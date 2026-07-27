MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List Today, Download Rank List PDF at fe2026.mahacet.org

The MHT CET 2026 Final Merit List will be released on July 27, 2026 by the Maharashtra State CET Cell for admission to BE and BTech courses through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who completed the exam and document verification will be able to check their final Maharashtra State (MS) Rank or All India Rank on the CET Cell 2026 CAP Portal. The engineering entrance exam for BE and BTech programme was conducted in two phases from April 11, 2026 and May 10 to May 20, 2026. After the final merit list for MHT CET is issued candidates must get ready for the next stage of admission process i.e CAP Round 1 option entry that will be held between July 28 to July 30, 2026. Read the article to know more merit list related information.

Final Merit List MHT CET 2026: Overview

Candidates can check the merit list details in the table given below including the dates for upcoming important admission related events.