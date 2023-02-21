    MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 Expected Soon at msbte.org.in, Know How to Check Here

    The MSBTE is expected to declare the MSBTE Result for the Winter Theory examination of Diploma courses soon on its official website. Once released, candidates will be able to can check and download the MSBTE Winter Theory Exam Result 2023 by visiting the official website- msbte.org.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Feb 21, 2023 10:46 IST
    MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023
    MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023

    Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to declare the MSBTE Result for the Winter Theory examination of Diploma courses soon in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to can check and download the MSBTE Winter Theory Exam Result 2023 from the official website- msbte.org.in

    MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

    As per the recent updates, the duration of the MSBTE winter theory exams for Diploma programmes is 18 days. However, the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education (MSBTE) earlier released the exam instructions and timetable on the official website. 

    How to Check MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023?

    Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory examinations for Diploma courses can go through the steps given below to know how to check the MSBTE Winter theory result 2023.

    Step 1: Visit MSBTE’s official website- msbte.org.in

    Step 2: Look for the link that says, Winter Theory Exam Result for Diploma Courses available on the screen

    Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned 

    Step 4: The Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 will appear on the screen

    Step 5: Download the MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 for future use

    Maharashtra Board Exam 2023

    As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra Board exams for classes 10, and 12 are scheduled to begin on March 2 and February 21, 2023. However, the Maharashtra Board examinations will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 11 am and the second shift will start at 3 pm respectively. As per the latest reports, the MSBSHSE board has decided to provide 10 minutes extra time for students to read their question papers. 

    Also Read: BSEH 2023: Class 10th and 12th Regular and Private Exam Admit Card Out at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification