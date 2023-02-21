MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 Expected Soon at msbte.org.in, Know How to Check Here

Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to declare the MSBTE Result for the Winter Theory examination of Diploma courses soon in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to can check and download the MSBTE Winter Theory Exam Result 2023 from the official website- msbte.org.in

MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

As per the recent updates, the duration of the MSBTE winter theory exams for Diploma programmes is 18 days. However, the Maharashtra State Board for Technical Education (MSBTE) earlier released the exam instructions and timetable on the official website.

How to Check MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory examinations for Diploma courses can go through the steps given below to know how to check the MSBTE Winter theory result 2023.

Step 1: Visit MSBTE’s official website- msbte.org.in

Step 2: Look for the link that says, Winter Theory Exam Result for Diploma Courses available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as mentioned

Step 4: The Maharashtra MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the MSBTE Winter Theory Result 2023 for future use

Maharashtra Board Exam 2023

As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra Board exams for classes 10, and 12 are scheduled to begin on March 2 and February 21, 2023. However, the Maharashtra Board examinations will be held in two shifts, the first shift will start at 11 am and the second shift will start at 3 pm respectively. As per the latest reports, the MSBSHSE board has decided to provide 10 minutes extra time for students to read their question papers.

