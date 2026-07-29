NEET SS 2025 Counselling: SC Orders Completion of Counselling in 2 Weeks, 151 Seats to be Restored in Tamil Nadu

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Supreme Court directs MCC to conduct the NEET SS 2025 counselling within two weeks. Court also directs Tamil Nadu to restore 151 medical seats.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has welcomed the Supreme Court's direction to the government of Tamil Nadu to restore the 151 NEET SS seats by July 29, 2026. The Supreme Court has also directed the Medical Counselling Committee to conclude the counselling process within two weeks. FAIMA has also urged the MCC to resume the NEET SS 2025 counselling immediately and implement the apex court's direction without any further delay. FAIMA has stated that thousands of specialist doctors have been waiting for months and every additional delay will impact their career and patient care. FAIMA welcomes the Hon'ble Supreme Court's direction to the Tamil Nadu Government to restore the 151 NEET SS seats by tomorrow evening and its order to MCC to conclude the counselling process within 2 weeks.



We sincerely appeal to MCC to resume NEET SS 2025 counselling… https://t.co/JQggXvRp7f — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) July 28, 2026

MCC to resume NEET SS 2025 counselling immediately and implement the Hon'ble Court's directions without any further delay. Thousands of specialist doctors have already waited for months, and every additional delay impacts both their careers and patient care. FAIMA had earlier submitted a formal representation to the Registrar (Judicial) of the Supreme Court seeking a consideration of the scheduled hearing. In the representation, the association highlighted the NEET SS 2025 counselling process has been stalled for nearly five months, due to which thousands of qualified candidates were unable to commence their Super Speciality training. FAIMA respectfully requests an early hearing of Diary No. 37658/2026, listed on 28 July 2026.



Nearly 5 months of delay in #NEETSS2025 counselling has left thousands of qualified specialist doctors waiting. We remain hopeful for an early resolution in the larger public interest.… pic.twitter.com/wjk5I9vy0w — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) July 27, 2026