NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link To Register Here

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: MCC has commenced the registrations for the NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round today: September 21, 2023. Candidates can fill out the registration form at mcc.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 21, 2023 13:19 IST
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling stray vacancy round today: September 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling round can fill out the registration form through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is September 23, 2023. Candidates can make the online payment of the registration fee by September 23, 2023 till 8 pm. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 26, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

MCC NEET UG Stray Vacancy Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can go through the schedule of the NEET MBBS/BDS stray round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events

Dates

Registration commences

September 21, 2023

Last date to fill out the registration form

September 23, 2023

Fee payment facility

September 23, 2023 (till 8 pm)

Choice filling and locking

September 22 to 24, 2023

Processing of seat allotment

September 25, 2023

Result

September 26, 2023

How to fill out the NEET UG stray vacancy counselling 2023 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling registrations on line.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NEET UG stray vacancy round

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents and make the payment of the prescribed fee

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future reference

