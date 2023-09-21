NEET UG 2023 Stray Vacancy Registrations Commence, Get Direct Link To Register Here

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has commenced the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling stray vacancy round today: September 21, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the counselling round can fill out the registration form through the official website - mcc.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the last date to submit the registration form is September 23, 2023. Candidates can make the online payment of the registration fee by September 23, 2023 till 8 pm. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on September 26, 2023. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

MCC NEET UG Stray Vacancy Registration - Direct Link (Click Here)

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can go through the schedule of the NEET MBBS/BDS stray round counselling 2023 in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration commences September 21, 2023 Last date to fill out the registration form September 23, 2023 Fee payment facility September 23, 2023 (till 8 pm) Choice filling and locking September 22 to 24, 2023 Processing of seat allotment September 25, 2023 Result September 26, 2023

How to fill out the NEET UG stray vacancy counselling 2023 registration form?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the NEET UG stray vacancy round counselling registrations on line.

Step 1: Visit the official website - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for NEET UG stray vacancy round

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 3: Enter all the required details as asked

Step 4: Upload all the valid documents and make the payment of the prescribed fee

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future reference

