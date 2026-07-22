NEET UG 2026 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon, Registration Choice Filling Link at mcc.nic.in

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The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the counselling process for the MBBS and BDS Admissions soon. Candidates eligible for admission are required to register for the counselling process through the link on the official website. Based on the choices entered, the final allotment result will be issued.

NEET UG 2026 Counselling: The National Testing Agency announced the UG entrance exam results on July 16, 2026. Shortly, the counselling notification and schedule will be issued on the official counselling website. Candidates who have cleared their NEET UG entrance exams must visit the official website to register and apply for the counselling process. The official NEET UG 2026 counselling notification will be available on the counselling portal. The notification will include the details along with the registration schedule for all the rounds of counselling. It must be noted that candidates are required to register separately for each counselling round. After completing the registration, the window for students to submit their choices for allotment will be provided. Candidates need to make sure they enter their choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment.

Seat allotment is conducted for admissions to MBBS/ BDS courses under the All India Quota category. Candidates allotted seats as per their choice must report to the colleges for the fee payment and document verification process. What is the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Choice Filling Process The NEET UG 2026 choice filling process is where students who are eligible for counselling can enter their choice of course and college for admissions. Candidates need to enter the choice of course and college in the order of preference for allotment. Allotment will be conducted based on the average number of applicants, the seats available, average marks scored, and the category of allotment. Students are hence advised to submit their choices for allotment based on the probability of them securing admission in the first round. Students will not be provided with a window to edit the choices after the choice locking window closes.

Also Read: NEET UG Topper Panshul Bansal Meets Edu Min Dharmendra Pradhan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required for Admissions The NEET UG 2026 counselling is conducted for admissions to the MBBS/ BDS courses. Candidates allotted seats as per their choices need to report to the allotted colleges for document verification and admissions. Candidates need the following documents with them when reporting for admissions. The list of documents is given here NTA Admit Card.

NEET Scorecard / Rank Letter

Provisional Allotment Letter.

Class 10 Mark Sheet & Certificate

Class 12 Mark Sheet & Passing Certificate.

Valid Photo ID

Passport-Size Photographs.

Medical Fitness Certificate Category Certificate: SC, ST, OBC-NCL, or EWS certificate (ensure the OBC/EWS certificates are valid/renewed for the current year).

PwD Certificate: Only if applicable, issued by MCC-approved disability centres.

Domicile Certificate: Mandatory if you are participating in 85% State Quota counselling.

Migration & Transfer Certificates

Gap Year Affidavit