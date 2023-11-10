NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Final Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling Allotment Result: The Medical Counselling Committee has announced the NEET UG counselling 2023 special stray vacancy round final allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the special stray vacancy round can check the allotment result through the link provided here.

The NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round allotment result has been announced based on the choices entered by the students in the choice-filling round. The NEET UG special stray vacancy round allotment result has been released as a PDF document containing the list of students and the colleges allotted. Candidates allotted seats in the special round can report for admission to the allotted colleges with all the necessary documents.

NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round final allotment result is now available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the allotment result through the direct link given here.

NEET UG Counselling Special Allotment Result 2023 - Click Here

How to Check NEET UG Counselling 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Result

The NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round allotment result is now available on the official website. To download the allotment pdf link students are required to visit the official website. Follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG counselling allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee

Step 2: Click on the UG special stray vacancy round allotment result

Step 3: The PDF link will be displayed

Step 4: Download the allotment result for further reference

Details Mentioned on NEET UG Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result

The NEET UG special stray vacancy round allotment result is available on the official website. The allotment pdf will contain the following details

Rank

Allotted quota

Allotted institute

Course

Allotted category

Candidate category

