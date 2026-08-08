NEP 2020 Implementation: Gujarat Government Approves ₹2,000 Stipend for Mandatory College Internships

As a part of its strategy to facilitate the implementation of NEP 2020, the Education Department of the Government of Gujarat has implemented the “Kaushalya Sahay Yojana”. Under this innovative initiative, the state government offers a grant of ₹2,000 to final year undergraduate students who have completed their mandatory semester internship programs. The scheme is intended to compensate for the cost incurred by the students during the internship period for commuting, local transport, food and training material. As per the details, the scheme aims at making sure that students don’t give up on their mandatory internship program worth 20 days and 4 credits because of economic issues.

To implement the scheme smoothly, the Gujarat government has allocated an amount of ₹42.51 crore each year, which is expected to benefit more than 2 lakh students every year. To avail the benefits of the scheme, the students need to apply for the same through the college portal after submission of their completion credentials which will be verified by the faculty mentors and principals of the colleges. Once done, the financial support would be provided directly into the bank account of the candidates through the DBT facility developed by KCG.