NEP 2020 Implementation: Gujarat Government Approves ₹2,000 Stipend for Mandatory College Internships
Kaushalya Sahay Yojana: The Gujarat Education Department launched "Kaushalya Sahay Yojana," allocating ₹42.51 crore annually to support over 2 lakh undergraduate students. The scheme provides a ₹2,000 Direct Benefit Transfer grant to Semester 6 students completing mandatory 20-day NEP 2020 internships, easing local transport, food, and training expenses.
As a part of its strategy to facilitate the implementation of NEP 2020, the Education Department of the Government of Gujarat has implemented the “Kaushalya Sahay Yojana”. Under this innovative initiative, the state government offers a grant of ₹2,000 to final year undergraduate students who have completed their mandatory semester internship programs. The scheme is intended to compensate for the cost incurred by the students during the internship period for commuting, local transport, food and training material. As per the details, the scheme aims at making sure that students don’t give up on their mandatory internship program worth 20 days and 4 credits because of economic issues.
To implement the scheme smoothly, the Gujarat government has allocated an amount of ₹42.51 crore each year, which is expected to benefit more than 2 lakh students every year. To avail the benefits of the scheme, the students need to apply for the same through the college portal after submission of their completion credentials which will be verified by the faculty mentors and principals of the colleges. Once done, the financial support would be provided directly into the bank account of the candidates through the DBT facility developed by KCG.
Key Highlights of the Internship Aid Scheme
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Eligibility: The program is open to students studying at Government and Grant-in-Aid Arts, Commerce and Science colleges affiliated to state universities in Gujarat.
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Requirement Under NEP 2020: It will be applicable to Semester 6 undergraduate students undertaking a mandatory 20 days internship which carries 4 credits academically.
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Budgetary Allocation: The government of Gujarat has sanctioned an amount of ₹42.51 crore which will be a help for more than 2 lakh students each year.
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Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme (DBT): An amount of ₹2,000 per month will be transferred to the verified bank account of the students through a centrally managed portal of KCG.
Process to Claim the ₹2,000 Financial Assistance
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Complete the compulsory twenty-day internships during your sixth semester as a part of the NEP syllabus at your designated institute.
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Get yourself an internship completion certificate from your supervisor after completing your training and internships in your chosen field.
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Login into your student profile in the official college website which is being managed by the Knowledge Consortium of Gujarat website.
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Upload the documents related to your training and internships, along with your Aadhaar linked bank details to the portal.
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Your documents will be officially validated by your college faculty mentor and principal of your respective institution.
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Get yourself two thousand rupees transferred to your Aadhaar linked bank account directly.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.