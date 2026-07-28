“Paper Leak Happened Due To Question Paper Setters”: IIT Madras Director On NEET UG

NEET UG Paper Leak: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director, V. Kamakoti, said the NEET UG paper leak was caused by the question paper setters and not due to lapses in transportation or printing. His remarks come after he was appointed as a member of the six-member task force constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revamp the country’s examination system.

“Unfortunately and shockingly, the leak happened by the question paper setters. This is the biggest issue here,” Kamakoti told the media.

NEET Likely To Shift To Multi-Session Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Kamakoti also said the task force is considering shifting NEET from a single-session pen-and-paper examination (using OMR sheets) to a multi-session computer-based test (CBT). According to him, the CBT format would follow the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) model, where the exam is conducted over multiple sessions and days, considering the large number of aspirants—around 22 lakh for NEET UG.