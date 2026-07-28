“Paper Leak Happened Due To Question Paper Setters”: IIT Madras Director On NEET UG
IIT Madras Director said the NEET paper leak happened at a stage where question paper setters were involved and not at the transportation or printing stage.
NEET UG Paper Leak: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Director, V. Kamakoti, said the NEET UG paper leak was caused by the question paper setters and not due to lapses in transportation or printing. His remarks come after he was appointed as a member of the six-member task force constituted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revamp the country’s examination system.
“Unfortunately and shockingly, the leak happened by the question paper setters. This is the biggest issue here,” Kamakoti told the media.
NEET Likely To Shift To Multi-Session Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Kamakoti also said the task force is considering shifting NEET from a single-session pen-and-paper examination (using OMR sheets) to a multi-session computer-based test (CBT). According to him, the CBT format would follow the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) model, where the exam is conducted over multiple sessions and days, considering the large number of aspirants—around 22 lakh for NEET UG.
“If multiple sessions can be permitted, then we can go through a computer-based test,” Kamakoti said, adding, “The only challenge now is to set that many question papers. That’s very, very important.”
He further noted that technological intervention has become essential due to the massive number of candidates appearing for the examination every year.
Task Force To Revamp Public Examinations
The task force is chaired by Nandan Nilekani, co-founder of Infosys and the architect behind Aadhaar. Other members include former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal, and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.
The task force has been constituted under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. The Bill proposes stricter penalties for individuals involved in examination malpractices, including paper leaks.
The Bill was introduced during the Parliament’s Monsoon Session on July 27, 2026, and is scheduled for consideration and passage on July 28. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings on July 27 were adjourned following protests by Opposition parties and a statement by the President of the Indian National Congress (INC).
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV's Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department's social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy.
Sahil holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.