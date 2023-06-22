PU LLB Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

PU LLB Result 2023: The Panjab University (PU) has announced the results of the PU LLB 3-year programme in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards by entering the required details in the result login window through the official website- results.puchd.ac.in or results.puexam.in.

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as roll number in the login window to get their results online. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the PU LLB 3-year entrance exam 2023 on June 4. Whereas the answer key of the PU LLB exam was released on June 9, 2023.

Details mentioned on the Panjab University LLB Result 2023

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to cross-check all the below-given details mentioned on it carefully.

Candidates' name Date of birth Category Roll number Application number Overall rank Category rank Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check PU LLB Result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the PU LLB result 2023 from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PU law- results.puchd.ac.in or results.puexam.in

Step 2: Search for the direct link to check the PU LLB 3-Year result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as roll number in the given space

Step 4: The PU LLB result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future reference

What after the declaration of PU LLB Result 2023?

Candidates who qualified in the Panjab University LLB (3-Years) entrance exam 2023 can apply for the further counselling process to get admission into the 3-year LLB courses offered at the law colleges of Panjab University.

