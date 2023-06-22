  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PU LLB Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

PU LLB Result 2023 Released, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University has declared the results of the PU LLB entrance exam 2023 online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results at results.puchd.ac.in or results.puexam.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 22, 2023 15:10 IST
PU LLB Result 2023
PU LLB Result 2023

PU LLB Result 2023: The Panjab University (PU) has announced the results of the PU LLB 3-year programme in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their scorecards by entering the required details in the result login window through the official website- results.puchd.ac.in or results.puexam.in. 

Candidates need to enter the necessary login details such as roll number in the login window to get their results online. As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the PU LLB 3-year entrance exam 2023 on June 4. Whereas the answer key of the PU LLB exam was released on June 9, 2023.

PU LLB 3-Years Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Panjab University LLB Result 2023

After downloading the scorecard, candidates are advised to cross-check all the below-given details mentioned on it carefully. 

Candidates' name

Date of birth

Category

Roll number 

Application number 

Overall rank

Category rank

Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check PU LLB Result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the PU LLB result 2023 from the official portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of PU law- results.puchd.ac.in or results.puexam.in

Step 2: Search for the direct link to check the PU LLB 3-Year result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as roll number in the given space

Step 4: The PU LLB result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future reference 

What after the declaration of PU LLB Result 2023?

Candidates who qualified in the Panjab University LLB (3-Years) entrance exam 2023 can apply for the further counselling process to get admission into the 3-year LLB courses offered at the law colleges of Panjab University. 

Also Read: AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023