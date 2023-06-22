AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here

  1. Home
AIIMS Delhi will release the INI CET round 1 counselling result 2023 tomorrow, June 23. Once released, candidates can check and download the result at aiimsexams.ac.in. Check details here

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 12:52 IST
AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the round 1 counselling result for INI CET for the July session tomorrow, June 23, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

As per the official notification, the examination authorities conducted the INI CET exam on May 7, 2023. Whereas, after the announcement of the round 1 counselling results, candidates need to report to their respective colleges for document submission from June 24 to 28, 2023.

Check official counselling schedule here

INI CET July Session Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the AIIMS INI CET July session counselling schedule in the table below:

Events

Dates

Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round

June 23, 2023

Online Acceptance of allocated seat 

June 24 to 28, 2023

Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit

June 24 to 28, 2023

How to check AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023

The INI CET Round 1 counselling results can be accessed online once available. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the INI CET round 1 seat allocation result 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: After this, click on the Academic Courses tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh (6yrs)/DM(6yrs)

Step 4: The AIIMS INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through and download the seat allotment result 2023 for future reference

