AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023 Tomorrow, Know How to Check Here

AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will announce the round 1 counselling result for INI CET for the July session tomorrow, June 23, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates can check and download the merit list from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.
As per the official notification, the examination authorities conducted the INI CET exam on May 7, 2023. Whereas, after the announcement of the round 1 counselling results, candidates need to report to their respective colleges for document submission from June 24 to 28, 2023.
Check official counselling schedule here
INI CET July Session Round 1 Counselling 2023 Dates
Candidates can check the important dates related to the AIIMS INI CET July session counselling schedule in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round
|
June 23, 2023
|
Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|
June 24 to 28, 2023
|
Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|
June 24 to 28, 2023
How to check AIIMS INI CET July Round 1 Counselling Result 2023
The INI CET Round 1 counselling results can be accessed online once available. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the INI CET round 1 seat allocation result 2023.
Step 1: Go to the official website of AIIMS - aiimsexams.ac.in
Step 2: After this, click on the Academic Courses tab available on the homepage
Step 3: Click on the INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh (6yrs)/DM(6yrs)
Step 4: The AIIMS INI CET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Go through and download the seat allotment result 2023 for future reference
