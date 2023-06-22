Special OJEE Admit Card 2023 Out, Check Steps to Download Here

Special OJEE Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) cell has issued the admit card for 2nd/Special OJEE exams in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various engineering programmes can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website- ojee.nic.in.

As per the given schedule, the special OJEE exam is scheduled to be held from June 26 to 29, 2023, in four shifts. The Odisha JEE exam will be conducted in the online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for BTech, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B. Sc. LE to B.Tech and MCA/M. Sc Computer Science.

In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to enter the necessary login credentials such as username and password in the login window. It is advisable for the candidates to keep their hall tickets carefully and must bring it on the day of the exam at the test centre.

Special OJEE Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the 2nd/Special OJEE admit card 2023

Candidates are advised to check the details provided on the admit card. As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the 2nd/ special OJEE admit card 2023 will have the below-given details mentioned on it.

Candidate’s name Roll number of the candidate Course they are appearing for Special OJEE exam 2023 date and timings Test centre address details Exam day instructions

How to download the Special OJEE admit card 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download their 2nd/Special OJEE admit cards in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE cell- ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the admit card available under the candidate's activity

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the login credentials such as username and password

Step 5: Submit the details and go through the details mentioned on the OJEE admit card

Step 6: Download it and print a hard copy for future use

Also Read: BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Edit Here