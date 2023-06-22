BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Edit Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School of Examination Board will end the correction window for BSEB class 12th dummy registration card 2024 tomorrow, June 23, 2023, in online mode. According to the official notification, the corrections can be done by the head of the institutions before the deadline. Candidates who wish to modify the required details in the dummy registration card can do it by visiting the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
As per the released notice, candidates can only make the corrections in particular fields including the candidate's name, parent's name, photograph, date of birth, nationality, gender, subjects and caste. They can click on the direct link given below to edit their Bihar Board 12th dummy registration card.
BSEB 12th Dummy Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Check the official Tweet below:
#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Annual_Exam_2024 pic.twitter.com/bv5UVISzWY— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 17, 2023
What to do incase of any discrepancy in editing the BSEB 12th dummy registration card?
In case any candidate faces any difficulty or errors in editing their dummy registration cards, then there's no need to worry, they can contact the board officials on the below-given email id and can contact on the helpline number mentioned below:
Email ID
reg.bsehelpdesk@gmail.com
Helpline number
0612-2230039
How to make corrections in the BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024
Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to edit the BSEB class 12th dummy registration card 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board- seniorsecondary. biharboardonline.com
Step 2: Click on the direct link BSEB Intermediate 12th dummy registration card 2024 available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill out the necessary details such as school code, father’s name and date of birth
Step 4: After this, click on the correction link and modify the required changes
Step 5: Cross-check all the new changes and then click on the submit button
