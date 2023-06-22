BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow, Know How to Edit Here

Bihar Board 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024: The Bihar School of Examination Board will end the correction window for BSEB class 12th dummy registration card 2024 tomorrow, June 23, 2023, in online mode. According to the official notification, the corrections can be done by the head of the institutions before the deadline. Candidates who wish to modify the required details in the dummy registration card can do it by visiting the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

As per the released notice, candidates can only make the corrections in particular fields including the candidate's name, parent's name, photograph, date of birth, nationality, gender, subjects and caste. They can click on the direct link given below to edit their Bihar Board 12th dummy registration card.

BSEB 12th Dummy Registration 2024 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the official Tweet below:

What to do incase of any discrepancy in editing the BSEB 12th dummy registration card?

In case any candidate faces any difficulty or errors in editing their dummy registration cards, then there's no need to worry, they can contact the board officials on the below-given email id and can contact on the helpline number mentioned below:

Email ID reg.bsehelpdesk@gmail.com Helpline number 0612-2230039

How to make corrections in the BSEB 12th Dummy Registration Card 2024

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to know how to edit the BSEB class 12th dummy registration card 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board- seniorsecondary. biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link BSEB Intermediate 12th dummy registration card 2024 available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out the necessary details such as school code, father’s name and date of birth

Step 4: After this, click on the correction link and modify the required changes

Step 5: Cross-check all the new changes and then click on the submit button

Also Read: Gujarat NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Fee Details Here