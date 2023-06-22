Gujarat NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Check Fee Details Here

  1. Home
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: The ACPPGMEC will commence the counselling registration process for NEET PG 2023 tomorrow, June 23, in online mode. Candidates who are qualified in the medical entrance exam can register themselves for the counselling at medadmgujarat.org. Check details here

Updated: Jun 22, 2023 10:12 IST
Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Education Courses (ACPPGMEC) will start the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling 2023 from tomorrow, June 23, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET PG examination can apply for the further counselling rounds to get admission into various MD, MS, MDS, and diploma courses in Gujarat medical colleges by visiting the official website - medadmgujarat.org. 

As per the given schedule, candidates can submit their registration form for Gujarat NEET PG counselling 2023 by June 30 till 5 pm. In order to register for the NEET PG counselling, candidates are required to make the payment of registration fee as prescribed. Moreover, candidates need to take a prior appointment for the document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at help center, the official notice said.

Check the official notification here 

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Dates 

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Online Pin purchase for online registration

June 23, 2023

Commencement of NEET PG Counselling registrations 

June 23, 2023

Document Verification

June 26, 2023

Last date to register for Gujarat NEET PG Counselling

June 30, 2023

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 Fee

Candidates are required to purchase the online PIN by submitting a non-refundable fee as mentioned in the table below:

Fee for purchase of PIN

Security Deposit

Total amount

Rs. 3000

Rs.25,000

Rs.28,000

How to register for Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat ACPPGMEC - medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Click on the login for PG Medical/dental admission link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, purchase PIN after submitting the required fee

Step 4: Click on the new candidate registration and fill out the necessary details in the given space

Step 5: Enter all the personal and academic details as asked in the registration form

Step 6: After this submit the details and print the registration confirmation page for future use

Related Stories

