MAH CET 2023 5 Year LLB CAP Registrations Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

MAH CET 5 year LLB CAP Registrations 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the MAH CET 2023 Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registrations for the 5-year LLB programme today, June 22, 2023. Students from Maharashtra and outside Maharashtra can visit the official website of MAH CET and complete the registration and application process.

To apply for the admissions candidates need to complete the CAP registrations and fill out and submit the online application form. When filling out the form students are advised to enter all required details and upload necessary documents before submitting the applications.

The MAH CET 5-year LLB CAP registration link is available on the official website -

MH CET 5 year LLB CAP Registration - Click Here

MAH CET 5-year LLB Registration 2023

The CAP registrations for the 5-year LLB programme will close today, June 22, 2023. Candidates who have cleared the 5-year LLB entrance exams can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. Candidates can also follow the steps given below to complete the Maharashtra CET CAP applications.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the MAH CET CAP portal

Step 3: Click on 5 year LLB programme

Step 4: Complete the registrations by visiting the new registration link

Step 5: Fill in all required details

Step 6: Upload the documents required in the application form

Step 7: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission

According to the given schedule, the alphabetical list for round 1 will be released on June 26, 2023. Students will be given an opportunity to resolve grievances related to the list, edit the applications and upload required documents from June 26 to 28, 2023.

