Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Process Begins, Check Details Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Govt. Dental College), Jaipur, has commenced the seat allotment process for the Rajasthan NEET MBBS/BDS counselling round 3 today: September 12, 2023. The counselling committee has also released the provisional merit list and seat matrix for the Rajasthan NEET UG counselling 2023 round 3 on the official website - rajugneet2023.com.

Those candidates who have been allotted a seat earlier or retained a seat are automatically excluded from the third-round allotment process. As per the schedule, the Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 seat allotment process is conducted between September 12 to 18, 2023.

Candidates in accordance to the given schedule need to print out the entry ticket for the counselling venue (GDC, Jaipur) using their candidate's login option. There will be No Entry to the counseling venue without scanning of QR code available on the entry ticket. Only 1 accompanying person will be allowed with the candidate in the counseling venue.

Rajasthan NEET UG Provisional Combined Merit List 2023 for Round 3 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Provisional Vacant Seat Matrix for Round 3 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to download the Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 provisional merit list and vacant list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the provisional combined merit list for Rajasthan NEET UG round 3 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - rajugneet2023.com

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the merit lists and vacant seat matrix available

Step 3: The respective PDFs will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on it

Step 5: Download the merit list pdfs for future use

