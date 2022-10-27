SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 Merit List 2022 Released at samsodisha.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2022: Odisha Student Academic Management System has released the SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Merit List for Plus 3 Admissions 2022. Candidates who have applied for the Plus 3 Admissions can visit the official website of SAMS Odisha to check the Phase 2 Merit List.

According to the schedule released, candidates who have been allotted colleges can report to the allotted institution and complete the admission process. The last date for students to complete the admission and fee payment process is October 31, 2022.

Candidates can check the SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Merit List for Plus 3 Admissions through the link available on the official website - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the SAMS Odisha Phase 2 Plus 3 Merit List 2022.

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List - Click Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 PHOH Merit List - Click Here

How to check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2022

The SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 Merit List is available in the inline mode. To get the merit list candidates are required to enter the details such as the Category, College Type, District, College, Stream, and Subject in the link given. Follow the steps available here to check the SAMS Odisha Merit List 2022.

Step 1: Visit SAMS Odisha Official Website

Step 2: Click on Higher Education Degree Plus 3

Step 3: Click on the Phase 2 Merit List link

Step 4: Select the options as per requirement in the merit list

Step 5: Download the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List for further reference

According to the schedule available, the second merit list for SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Admissions will be released on November 7, 2022. Candidates allotted seats in the second round can complete the admission procedure by October 9, 2022.

Also Read: UP NEET PG Counselling Registration 2022 Ends Today for Round 2, Apply Soon at upneet.gov.in