School Holiday Today, August 10, 2026: Will Schools Remain Closed? Check State-wise Heavy Rainfall Alert and Latest Updates

School Holiday Today August 10, 2026: Check whether schools will remain closed amid heavy rainfall. See IMD rain alerts and state-wise school closure updates.

School Holiday Today, August 10, 2026: In many parts of India, there can be heavy rainfall on Monday, August 10, according to the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Students and parents in rain-affected states are advised to keep a check on announcements issued by their respective district administrations and schools regarding possible closures. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall across several regions, with very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh on August 10. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. School Holiday Today: Will Schools Be Closed on August 10? As of the latest updates, rainfall warnings do not automatically mean that schools across an entire state will remain closed. School holidays due to extreme weather are generally announced by the district administration, education department or individual schools after assessing local conditions.

Therefore, students should not assume a holiday solely based on an IMD warning. Parents and students should check official district notices, school WhatsApp groups, websites and other authorised communication channels before leaving for school. Telangana School Holiday Today: Schools Closed on August 10 for Bonalu Students in Telangana will have a holiday on Monday, August 10, 2026, as the state observes Bonalu, a major traditional festival of Telangana. The festival has been listed as a general holiday in the Telangana Government’s 2026 holiday calendar. Therefore, schools across Telangana are expected to remain closed on August 10 on account of the festival holiday. The holiday is festival-related and not due to the rainfall alert. Students and parents should, however, follow any separate instructions issued by their respective schools.

Kanwar Yatra Special Traffic Provisions As part of the Kanwar Yatra from August 9 to 11, 2026, Gurugram Police has issued a special traffic advisory. The traffic advisory has been issued to minimise congestion on key roads. The final day of the Kanwar Yatra and Jalabhishek is August 11, 2026. Special traffic restrictions and heavy vehicle diversions are also active across Delhi-NCR from August 9 to August 11, 2026, to manage the surge of pilgrims returning. As per the traffic advisory issued, heavy vehicles travelling from Delhi through Gurugram towards Rajasthan, Jhajjar, Rewari, Pataudi, Nuh and Faridabad have been directed to use the Dwarka Expressway and Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. General public and motorists have also been advised to remain patient, follow traffic instructions and use designated alternative routes, since heavy pedestrian movement could increase in the coming days. Dedicated resting zones, medical aid points, and drinking water stations will also operate along designated pedestrian paths.

Rajasthan Schools Holiday Update Rajasthan is among the regions requiring close monitoring. The IMD has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for East Rajasthan on August 10 and August 11. West Rajasthan has a thunderstorm and lightning warning for August 10, with heavy rain expected on August 11 and 12. If rainfall becomes intense in specific districts, local administrations may announce school closures as a precautionary measure. Parents should wait for district-level confirmation before treating August 10 as a school holiday. Chhattisgarh School Holiday Update Chhattisgarh is another state under a significant rain alert. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall on August 10, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. The state has also been witnessing a prolonged spell of rainfall, with additional heavy-rain warnings issued for the coming days.

Any school closure in the state will depend on district-level orders and local weather conditions. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand School Holiday Update The Himalayan region is also expected to receive substantial rainfall. The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas from August 10 to 13. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on August 10-12, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand also remain under rainfall warnings. The IMD has additionally identified several districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi, as having a low to moderate flash-flood risk in the 24-hour outlook ending August 10. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday Update The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over East Uttar Pradesh on August 10, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over West Uttar Pradesh. East Uttar Pradesh is also under a heavy-rain warning for August 9-10.

However, there is no school holiday announcement based only on this forecast. Students should check with their district administration and individual schools for the latest decision. Delhi-NCR School Holiday Update Delhi and Haryana are expected to see rainfall activity, although the latest IMD bulletin does not indicate a heavy-rain warning for Delhi and Haryana specifically on August 10. The heavy-rain warning issued for Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi is for August 9. Therefore, students in Delhi-NCR should not assume that schools will remain closed on August 10 unless a separate official order is issued. Jharkhand and Odisha Rain Alert Jharkhand is likely to experience heavy rainfall on August 10, while Odisha is also expected to receive rainfall during this period. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Jharkhand during August 9-10 and over Odisha on August 9 and again during August 12-15. District administrations may announce closures if weather conditions create safety concerns for students.

IMD Weather Forecast for August 10: These States May See Heavy Rain The IMD forecast indicates that several states and regions could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday. State/Region August 10 Weather Alert Rajasthan Very heavy rain likely over East Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh Very heavy rain over West MP; heavy rain over East MP Himachal Pradesh Very heavy rain likely at isolated places Jammu & Kashmir Heavy rain likely at isolated places Uttarakhand Very heavy rain likely at isolated places Uttar Pradesh Heavy rain, particularly over parts of the state Chhattisgarh Heavy rain likely Jharkhand Heavy rain likely Odisha Rainfall activity expected Assam & Meghalaya Rainfall activity with heavy rain in the coming days