TS ICET 2023 Results Expected on June 20, Check Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS ICET 2023 Results Tomorrow: Kakatiya University on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education is expected to announce the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2023 results tomorrow, June 20, 2023. The TS ICET 2023 exams were conducted on May 26 and 27, 2023. Those students who have appeared for the entrance test can check their results through the link available on the official website.

The TS ICET 2023 results will be announced on the official website icet.tsche.ac.in. To check the TS ICET 2023 results students can visit the official website and enter the login credentials such as the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the result link provided.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS ICET Result 2023 Steps to Check

The TS ICET 2023 results will be announced in online mode. Those who have appeared for the exams will be able to check the TS ICET results through the link available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET 2023

Step 2: Click on the ICET 2023 result link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the result link

Step 4: The TS ICET 2023 results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the TS ICET 2023 results for further reference

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

TS ICET 2023 Results Minimum Passing Marks

In order to be considered as passed in the TS ICET 2023 results, candidates are required to score the minimum passing marks prescribed. According to the scheme followed, students need to score a minimum of 25% marks in the exams to be considered as eligible for admissions.

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Counselling Registrations Commence, Get Choice Filling Link Here